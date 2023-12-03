"Someone lip read": Channing Frye highlights public opinion over Ime Udoka and LeBron James' supposed feud

LeBron James and Ime Udoka were involved in a heated feud that tossed Udoka from the game between the LA Lakers and the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The four-time NBA champion and the newly minted Rockets coach were seen exchanging words during the second quarter of the matchup.

The game ended with LA winning 107-97 at the Crypto.com Arena. Hours after the incident, former Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center wanted someone to lipread the conversation between the two.

Frye, who shared the floor with James during his time in Cleveland, took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask fans if someone could read Udoka and James.

Frye spent four seasons with the Cavaliers averaging 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. He played 15 seasons in the league tallying 890 games and averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. He ended his career with one ring.

The duo kept chirping, and the game referee J.T. Orr who followed the conversation between the two slapped both of them with technicals. As it was Udoka's second of the night, he was tossed out.

As far as a head-to-head matchup goes, the two have squared off eight times in the NBA, with LeBron James leading 6-2 against Udoka-coached sides.

What did Ime Udoka tell LeBron James?

While neither party divulged what exactly went down between the two, both LeBron James and Ime Udoka had their own version to share when quizzed them about it after the game.

The Rockets coach kept it minimal and to the point, saying the referees "didn't like what they heard."James, meanwhile, added a more comedic element to it:

“Speaking of techs, what were you and Ime talking about?"

LeBron: "Thanksgiving. How much we enjoyed Thanksgiving."

"It looked very friendly."

LeBron: "Yeah, it was."

For LA, James ended the contest with 16 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Anthony Davis led from the front with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Austin Reaves came off the bench to pour 18 points and 4 rebounds.

The good news for the Lakers was the return of forward Jared Vanderbilt. He played 14 minutes — time on the floor that will surely be ramped up in upcoming games.

Up next, LeBron James and the Lakers play the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, while the Houston Rockets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.