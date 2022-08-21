"Someone needs to sign this man asap; Most talented hooper I’ve seen" - Portland Trail Blazers swingman Josh Hart reserves high praise for former No. 2 overall pick

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart made a remarkable comment about former NBA forward Michael Beasley. Josh Hart responded to ESPN's Mark Jones' tweet. Jones said that Beasley could average 15 points per game for any NBA team. Hart responded by stating that Michael Beasley is the most talented basketball player he's ever seen and that a team needs to bring him onboard.

"Someone needs to sign this man asap. Most talented hooper I’ve seen," Hart wrote.

This praise is incredibly high coming from Josh Hart. He is currently teammates with Damian Lillard and also played for the LA Lakers alongside LeBron James. Hart was also teammates with Zion Williamson during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Beasley came out of Kansas State University as the number two overall pick. Many expected Beasley to develop into an All-star. However, injuries derailed his career. Subsequently, Beasley went from one team and has not been in the NBA since his stint with the Lakers in 2019.

Statistically, Michael Beasley's best season in the NBA came in 2010-11. He averaged 19.2 points on 45% shooting from the field. He also shot better than 36% from beyond the arc.

How far can the Portland Trail Blazers go next season?

The Portland Trail Blazers have tied down superstar Damian Lillard for at least another two years. The guard will earn more than $120 million over those two years. This extension means that Lillard could be with the Blazers until the end of the 2026-27 season, when he will be 37 years old.

This move was arguably the most important for the Trail Blazers this summer. Without Lillard, they are likely a lottery team, as witnessed by the team finishing the 2021-22 season with just 27 wins.

Portland has two exciting youngsters on their roster, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little. Both are expected to start and play pivotal roles alongside Lillard next season. Neither is expected to take a leap in their development and become All-Stars.

However, the signing of Gary Payton II and the acquisition of Jerami Grant bring the franchise defense and an offensive wing, respectively. But these additions are unlikely to propel the franchise into contending for the championship.

