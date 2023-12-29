"Someone tell Kuz he's not on the Lakers": NBA fans berate Kyle Kuzma for trolling Pistons despite Wizards' dismal record 

The Detroit Pistons lost another game, making it their 28th straight but fans are on Kyle Kuzma for berating the Michigan-based team for their woes. The Washington Wizards are on an off day and the six-foot-nine forward is on social media, monitoring the game between the Celtics and Pistons.

In a series of tweets about the matchup, Kuzma is seen by his followers tweeting about the Pistons ending the first half with a 19-point lead over the Celtics. He retweeted the post by Rob Perez with the caption, 'At this point, its like 'don't be that team''.

This caused a stir around the basketball community, which found that Kuzma's comments were too much since he is also part of a losing squad.

"The Wizards only have three more wins than the Pistons, stop trolling," replies @FeelLikeDrew.

Kuzma won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2020 during the bubble playoffs. A fan wants to remind him that he is not part of a winning team anymore.

"Someone tell Kuz he's not on the Lakers anymore," posts @DocBrownPhD.

Of course, some fans will repost Kyle Kuzma's viral oversized sweatshirt in retaliation.

Kyle Kuzma actually grew up in Michigan

While Kyle Kuzma is posting what he feels on social media, he is a sought-after player in the Pistons community. Considered a small market team, Pistons fans hope someday that the Michigan-native Kuzma will come home and play for them.

While fans are on Kuzma for his post about the Pistons, other things he shared about the game are support for his hometown team.

Kuzma also thinks that Cade Cunningham had the block on Jayson Tatum which could have been pivotal in the outcome.

The 28-year-old Kuzma was born in Flint, Michigan. He his high school at Bentley, which is located in Bunton, Michigan, before moving to Rise Academy in Philadelphia.

As of this writing, right above the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Eastern Conference standings are the Washington Wizards who own a 5-25 record. Kuzma has been averaging 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.3 three-pointers a game for his current ball club.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons will have another chance to end the losing streak when they match up with the Toronto Raptors on December 30. Next on their schedule is a matchup between the twins, Ausar and Amen Thompson, to open up the New Year on January 1.