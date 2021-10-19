“Sometimes common sense is in short supply” - Jeff Van Gundy on Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination stance

Despite the 2021-22 NBA season arriving in a matter of hours, Kyrie Irving’s anti-vax fiasco stubbornly remains mainstream league news.

The Brooklyn Nets star’s well-chronicled stance on not getting the COVID-19 vaccine has rankled sports analysts, commentators and fans alike.

In an interview with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, ESPN basketball analyst Jeff Van Gundy detailed how he found it incomprehensible that stars like Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal refuse to be vaccinated.

Here’s how the former NBA head coach stressed his point:

“It would be as absurd to me as asking a doctor how Kyrie Irving should work on his crossover game and his handle. Like that guy thinking he knows more about that than a basketball guy. It’s just like, sometimes, I just don’t think we’re respecting all that is being invested into this fight. And again, I’m not trying to be super political. I didn’t think that would be controversial. I just think it’s common sense. Sometimes common sense is in short supply.”

Weeks before this interview, Jeff Van Gundy had already grabbed the news when he made the following comments:

"You know what drives me crazy? 'I'm doing my own research.' I would like someone to answer this: What does that look like? You doing your own research? Are you doing studies yourself? Are you in the lab nightly? I don't understand what that means."

Jeff Van Gundy is not the only popular sports analyst who has called out Kyrie Irving’s seemingly perplexing stance on the vaccination of players. Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins have also criticized the All-Star point guard for complicating so many things because of his refusal to take the jab.

Is there any hope of Kyrie Irving relenting with his stance on vaccination?

It remains a mystery if Kyrie Irving will eventually take the shot.

The Brooklyn Nets have already taken bold steps that could mean Kyrie Irving’s situation is beyond redemption.

The Nets refused to accommodate Irving’s part-time status, disallowed him from playing any games if he was not a full participant in all team activities and reportedly revoked their contract extension offer.

These steps would not have been taken if there had been a glimmer of hope that Irving would soften his stance on vaccination.

New York City is also giving no indication of changing its health and safety mandates, which would solve all vaccine issues immediately.

At this point, it would be more surprising to see Kyrie Irving play for the Brooklyn Nets again than it would be to see him opt out of his contract next season and become a free agent. However, stranger things have happened in basketball, so things could unexpectedly work out for the team and the star player.

