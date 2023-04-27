"Sometimes the psychotic meets the psychotic" - Erik Spoelstra says Miami Heat operate the same way Jimmy Butler does

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra highlighted the importance of Jimmy Butler's influence on the team following their 4-1 series win over No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks. Butler dropped another all-time performance in Game 5, tallying 42 points and scoring a game-tying layup in regulation.

The Heat won the game 128-126 in overtime. Butler scored a career-high 56 points in Game 4 to give Miami a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Heat had to come back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter in Game 4 and a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit in Game 5.

Coach Spoelstra reflected on Butler's leadership and the culture he adds within the Heat, saying (via CBS Sports):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He is us and we're him. That's the way we operate as well and sometimes the psychotic meets the psychotic. I guess a little bit of whatever. But needed every bit of every play that he made."

CBS Sports @CBSSports "He is us and we are him."



Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler. "He is us and we are him." Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler. https://t.co/hgfZ5sJDg9

Jimmy Butler displayed high IQ throughout the series on both ends of the court. The Bucks just couldn't get past him. Butler averaged 37.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting on 60/45/71 splits. Miami suffered an early blow in the series with one of its leading scorers, Tyler Herro, sidelined until the NBA playoffs.

The Heat needed Butler to cover for Herro's loss offensively, and he did just that. Butler has always turned it up a notch in the knockout stages. His efforts to end the Bucks' season are one for the history books, especially after how the last two games went. Butler didn't just score the big points, but he also made clutch plays down the stretch, helping Miami overcome double-digit deficits.

Jimmy Butler has become an all-time great performer since moving to Miami Heat

There is a significant difference between regular season and playoff Jimmy Butler. The Miami Heat superstar instantly finds the switch when it comes to winning time. His production, especially on offense, goes up in the playoffs. Since joining the Heat in 2019, Butler has been on a different level in the postseason.

He led them to a Finals appearance in his debut season. He averaged 26.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game in the Finals against the Lakers. The Heat lost the series 2-4 but were back on the map as one of the perennial contenders in the Eastern Conference for the first time in six years.

Butler's LeBron James or Michael Jordan-like dominance in the playoffs was crucial to that. He didn't enjoy a successful 2021 playoffs campaign after the Heat got swept in round one by the eventually champion Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Jimmy Butler bounced back strong next season. He led the Heat to the No. 1 seed and a conference finals appearance. The Heat forced seven games in the third round against the Boston Celtics behind Butler's heroic efforts.

Butler further cemented his spot as one of the all-time great performers after leading Miami to a shocking first-round series win over the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks. It will be interesting to see if he can guide the Heat to another finals appearance in his tenure.

Considering his stellar form, it would be a mistake to take the Heat for granted with Jimmy Butler on the floor for the rest of the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes