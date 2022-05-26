"Soon heat fan is go early home; sit on beech cry in ocean", "Heat Culture is fu**ing Ponzi scheme" - Fans rip Miami Heat apart on the Internet as they concede home court to Boston Celtics in Game 5

The Miami Heat found themselves in troublesome waters as they laid another egg in Game 5. While the poor display saw fans leave the stadium early, NBA fans wouldn't let their misery die down quite so easily.

Coming off a 80-93 loss against the Boston Celtics, the Heat were practically blown out on their home floor.

Considering that both sides played poorly by their standards, the Celtics benefited from a fortunate third-quarter run and some spectacularly poor shot-taking by the Heat in this game.

The amount of backlash the Miami Heat have gotten for their performances has been hard to live down. However, the atrocious display in Game 5 has only seen an extension to the slander from fans on Twitter.

Here are some of the best fan reactions:

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA This series is over. No way the Heat win two in a row. Not enough firepower. Too many injured guys. Lowry looks hurt or washed. Celtics defense is insane, Tatum and Brown have figured it out on offense. It's done. This series is over. No way the Heat win two in a row. Not enough firepower. Too many injured guys. Lowry looks hurt or washed. Celtics defense is insane, Tatum and Brown have figured it out on offense. It's done.

yb giannis @OkongwuRevived @espn Heat thought they could roll up to the conference finals with players like gabe Vincent and Strus @espn Heat thought they could roll up to the conference finals with players like gabe Vincent and Strus😭😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless That was the most embarrassing quarter in Miami Heat history. Nobody even wants to shoot. This game is wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy over. So is this series. They should call off the fourth quarter. Get the Heat off TV. That was the most embarrassing quarter in Miami Heat history. Nobody even wants to shoot. This game is wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy over. So is this series. They should call off the fourth quarter. Get the Heat off TV.

Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid Is this series over or the Heat still got a chance? Is this series over or the Heat still got a chance?

Janos @isjanosnba soon heat fan is go early home . sit on beech cry in ocean . soon heat fan is go early home . sit on beech cry in ocean .

𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters Heat forgot how to play basketball Heat forgot how to play basketball

Ahmed🇸🇴/Skylar Diggins I need you lol @big_business_ Bam being aggressive when the Heat are down 20, he’s one hilarious player Bam being aggressive when the Heat are down 20, he’s one hilarious player

HOOPS EMPIRE @HoopsEmpire_ Heat half-court offense gotta be one of the worst I’ve laid my eyes on Heat half-court offense gotta be one of the worst I’ve laid my eyes on

Five Reasons Sports @5ReasonsSports Why don't the Heat ever pump fake against Robert Williams? Why don't the Heat ever pump fake against Robert Williams?

Mike Leadership @MikeAdxx Lowry body fat at least 20% man, Heat Culture is fucking Ponzi scheme Lowry body fat at least 20% man, Heat Culture is fucking Ponzi scheme

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Celtics and Heat in Game 6 Celtics and Heat in Game 6 https://t.co/yBxSzYOSIt

Most of the slander has been directed towards Miami's poor shooting form and rightfully so. The Heat shot a combined 31.9% from the field, and a putrid 15.6% from beyond the arc.

The Celtics were just as poor from the floor for the majority of the game. However, after a hugely successful third-quarter run, Boston managed to improve their numbers in the overall scheme, leading to a win in Miami.

With Game 5 in the books and a 2-3 deficit in hand, the Miami Heat face elimination on Friday in Boston. Given the injury state of their roster and their poor form as of late, it does appear hard to bank on the Heat to produce.

While there is some scope for a miracle and a shot at turning this into a seven-game series, this could realistically be the end of the road for Miami.

The Miami Heat find themselves on the brink of elimination

Jimmy Butler attempts to score with a layup

The Eastern Conference Finals series has been a series of blowouts. With each game seeing wins by significant margins, it has hardly been competitive.

StatMuse @statmuse Biggest lead each game this series:



Game 1: Heat by 20

Game 2: Celtics by 34

Game 3: Heat by 26

Game 4: Celtics by 32

Game 5: Celtics by 23



This series sucks. Biggest lead each game this series:Game 1: Heat by 20Game 2: Celtics by 34Game 3: Heat by 26Game 4: Celtics by 32Game 5: Celtics by 23This series sucks. https://t.co/Ul80OhALE3

Considering that the Heat won Game 1 and Game 3 in spectacular fashion, their losses haven't been a spectacle. With two consecutive losses, the Miami Heat have lost all initiative and momentum ahead of Game 6.

As things stand, the Miami Heat look deflated and defeated in their last two games. With Tyler Herro out, the Heat bench has been limited other than some valuable showings from Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent.

The main concern, however, lies within the starting unit. With 18 combined points in Game 4 and four points by the starting backcourt in Game 5, Miami has seen virtually no significant contributors to their championship efforts.

StatMuse @statmuse The Heat starting backcourt has made a combined 1 basket in the last 2 games.



1/28 FG (3.6%)

1/19 3P (5.3%) The Heat starting backcourt has made a combined 1 basket in the last 2 games.1/28 FG (3.6%)1/19 3P (5.3%) https://t.co/RBajD2jbP9

While there is some talk of Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry playing through injury, the two have done the side no favors with their performances. With Butler notching 13 points in Game 5 alongside a zero-point showing by Lowry, Miami haven't benefited in the overall scheme of things.

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Miami Heat still win Game 6? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy