"Soon heat fan is go early home; sit on beech cry in ocean", "Heat Culture is fu**ing Ponzi scheme" - Fans rip Miami Heat apart on the Internet as they concede home court to Boston Celtics in Game 5

Erik Spoelstra looks on from the Miami Heat bench
Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta
Modified May 26, 2022 12:47 PM IST
The Miami Heat found themselves in troublesome waters as they laid another egg in Game 5. While the poor display saw fans leave the stadium early, NBA fans wouldn't let their misery die down quite so easily.

Coming off a 80-93 loss against the Boston Celtics, the Heat were practically blown out on their home floor.

Considering that both sides played poorly by their standards, the Celtics benefited from a fortunate third-quarter run and some spectacularly poor shot-taking by the Heat in this game.

The amount of backlash the Miami Heat have gotten for their performances has been hard to live down. However, the atrocious display in Game 5 has only seen an extension to the slander from fans on Twitter.

Here are some of the best fan reactions:

This series is over. No way the Heat win two in a row. Not enough firepower. Too many injured guys. Lowry looks hurt or washed. Celtics defense is insane, Tatum and Brown have figured it out on offense. It's done.
@espn Heat thought they could roll up to the conference finals with players like gabe Vincent and Strus😭😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀
@espn Tupac if lowery and strus were the shooters https://t.co/w2SmwmeU1y
@espn Miami after the first half https://t.co/icxyl8e9ES
@espn Lmfao Heat fans said “wait till Lowry’s back” 😭😭😭😭
That was the most embarrassing quarter in Miami Heat history. Nobody even wants to shoot. This game is wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy over. So is this series. They should call off the fourth quarter. Get the Heat off TV.
Is this series over or the Heat still got a chance?
soon heat fan is go early home . sit on beech cry in ocean .
Heat forgot how to play basketball
Bam being aggressive when the Heat are down 20, he’s one hilarious player
Heat half-court offense gotta be one of the worst I’ve laid my eyes on
Is Heat Culture just being lucky LeBron likes the beach? Check in later twitter.com/beckswelker/st…
Why don't the Heat ever pump fake against Robert Williams?
Lowry body fat at least 20% man, Heat Culture is fucking Ponzi scheme
Celtics and Heat in Game 6 https://t.co/yBxSzYOSIt

Most of the slander has been directed towards Miami's poor shooting form and rightfully so. The Heat shot a combined 31.9% from the field, and a putrid 15.6% from beyond the arc.

The Celtics were just as poor from the floor for the majority of the game. However, after a hugely successful third-quarter run, Boston managed to improve their numbers in the overall scheme, leading to a win in Miami.

With Game 5 in the books and a 2-3 deficit in hand, the Miami Heat face elimination on Friday in Boston. Given the injury state of their roster and their poor form as of late, it does appear hard to bank on the Heat to produce.

While there is some scope for a miracle and a shot at turning this into a seven-game series, this could realistically be the end of the road for Miami.

The Miami Heat find themselves on the brink of elimination

Jimmy Butler attempts to score with a layup
The Eastern Conference Finals series has been a series of blowouts. With each game seeing wins by significant margins, it has hardly been competitive.

Biggest lead each game this series:Game 1: Heat by 20Game 2: Celtics by 34Game 3: Heat by 26Game 4: Celtics by 32Game 5: Celtics by 23This series sucks. https://t.co/Ul80OhALE3

Considering that the Heat won Game 1 and Game 3 in spectacular fashion, their losses haven't been a spectacle. With two consecutive losses, the Miami Heat have lost all initiative and momentum ahead of Game 6.

As things stand, the Miami Heat look deflated and defeated in their last two games. With Tyler Herro out, the Heat bench has been limited other than some valuable showings from Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent.

The main concern, however, lies within the starting unit. With 18 combined points in Game 4 and four points by the starting backcourt in Game 5, Miami has seen virtually no significant contributors to their championship efforts.

The Heat starting backcourt has made a combined 1 basket in the last 2 games.1/28 FG (3.6%)1/19 3P (5.3%) https://t.co/RBajD2jbP9

While there is some talk of Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry playing through injury, the two have done the side no favors with their performances. With Butler notching 13 points in Game 5 alongside a zero-point showing by Lowry, Miami haven't benefited in the overall scheme of things.

Q. Can the Miami Heat still win Game 6?

Yes

No

