"Sorry Austin Reaves, pack your bags buddy": Lakers fans add $195,868,144 European star to wishlist after massive trade report 

The LA Lakers fan base added another trade target to their wishlist after reports emerged on Wednesday that the Utah Jazz were open to moving Lauri Markkanen. The European star has been part of the rumor mill across various trade windows, but no deal has materialized.

Ad

There have been contrasting reports regarding his availability, but it might be a possibility now, as per NBA insider Chris Mannix's latest scoop.

"Lauri Markkanen is the name I hear most frequently," Mannix wrote. "Utah passed on an offer from Golden State for Markkanen in the summer of 2024, believing a stronger market would materialize.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It didn’t, and right now there is a belief that the Jazz are very open for business on their 28-year-old ex-All-Star," he added.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Jazz are unlikely to see immediate success with Markkanen as their best player. At best, he's well-suited to pair with another star or two on a contender as a second option. That perspective could result in his value going down a tad than how the Jazz probably value him.

The Lakers are never out of trade talks for the best available players, and their fans didn't take long to discuss a potential deal on X over Mannix's report.

Ad

Austin Reaves was a frequent mention as one player the Lakers fans would consider shopping for Lauri Markkanen. Here are the top reactions:

LakeShowERA @LakeShowERA I'm sorry Austin, pack your bags buddy😖💔

Ad

🤔🤔 @SheBrokemyS0UL Hot take I would trade reaves for Lauri, imagine a lineup of Luka, Smart, LeBron, Lauri, Ayton. That is a scary ass lineup bro 😭😭

Ad

omar rado @BogeyBurner15 Reaves for Lauri?

Ad

Mutah Muhammad Asigh @MixedCuh I’ll drive Austin to LAX

Ad

Dre Day @ddpage369 Perfect fit with ball dominant Luka Doncic

Ad

Be Like Hydrogen @Mklord20 Luka GM please call Utah

Ad

Lauri Markkanen to Lakers is unlikely

A Lauri Markkanen to Lakers trade is unlikely, at least for this season. Markkanen has all four years left on his $195,868,144 contract. He will make $46,394,100 this year. The Lakers are hard-capped at the first apron and will have to endure significant roster turnover to land Markkanen.

That deal could include at least four players, with key pieces like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Even then, it's unclear whether the Jazz would prefer such a package in a two-team trade. Meanwhile, the Lakers don't have the draft capital to appease Utah or to engage a third team to take on contracts.

Ad

The Lakers will have a better chance at Markkanen should he stay on the market in 2026. They will have three first-round picks to trade and a sign-and-trade involving Reaves and his potential $30-35 million contract could come in handy.

There's also a chance that LeBron James leaves the Lakers, and his salary, which is north of $50 million, will also be off the books, creating max contract space for LA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More