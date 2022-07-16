“Sorry son if you can’t shoot… You’re playing in LA, and you get criticized, you’re gonna have to live with it” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo says Russell Westbrook is overrated

Russell Westbrook came to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer via a trade from the Washington Wizards. Many thought that he would be the "missing ingredient" to get the Lakers back into contention for a NBA championship.

Westbrook has been one of the most electrifying guards in the league throughout his career. He had the potential to be a great supporting piece alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Unfortunately, that hope quickly turned into a nightmare for both Westbrook and the Lakers. After coming into the season with playoff aspirations, the Lakers went on to finish 11th in the Western Conference. Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his game.

It hasn't been pretty for the Lakers throughout the last year and all eyes have been monitoring the situation with Russell Westbrook. Speculation suugests the team could move Westbrook this offseason. However, it appears as if the veteran guard will be returning to the team for now.

Speaking recently on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Chris Russo said that Westbrook is going to have to live with the criticism if he cannot perform.

“Sorry son if you can’t shoot… You’re playing in LA, and you get criticized, you’re gonna have to live with it.”

Russell Westbrook hopes to bounce back with Los Angeles Lakers this season

Heading into the NBA offseason, many were curious to see if the Los Angeles Lakers would try to move on from Westbrook. However, he announced his decision to opt-in for his player option and will be returning for the 2022-23 season.

There's still some hope that Westbrook can bounce-back and give the Lakers a needed boost while playing alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have roped in first-time head coach Darvin Ham this offseason, as well as a number of free agent additions. The hope is that the Lakers can stay healthy and play at a more consistent level.

Westbrook will have plenty of attention at the beginning of the year due to his rapid and unexpected decline.

In his last season, Westbrook went on to post averages of 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range.

