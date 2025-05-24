"Sound like some corny-a** Drake lyrics" - NBA fans react to Karl-Anthony Towns' confident assertion about making 'history' down 0-2 in ECF 

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks lost Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Pacers won 114-109 and now hold a 2-0 lead in the series. Speaking to reporters postgame, Towns spoke confidently about how quickly leads can change in the playoffs.

"What did I told y'all about with the word history? I'm not here to repeat it, we're here to make it. If I've learned anything, especially last year, as quick as you win two games is as quick as you can lose two games," Towns said.

While "KAT" was only trying to give Knicks fans hope, his words seem to have backfired as some fans trolled him on social media:

“These sound like some corny-a** Drake lyrics,” one fan said.

“About to turn the 0-2 into the 0-3,” another fan said.

“This is what movies isn’t made of,” a fan added.

Some fans even came at Towns, blaming him for the Knicks’ 0-2 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals.

“Buddy YOU are the reason they’re down,” one fan said.

“Bro you were benched,” another fan wrote.

“Wanna make some history KAT? Try being playable on the defensive side of the ball,” one fan added.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been in fine form against the Pacers so far. He recorded 35 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1’s loss. "KAT" followed this up with 20 points and seven rebounds in Game 2. However, he was benched for most of the fourth quarter in this game. He has been key on offense but can take things up a notch on the defensive end.

Knicks HC explains decision to bench Karl-Anthony Towns in fourth quarter of Game 2

In Game 2, Karl-Anthony Towns was sitting at 20 points and seven rebounds through three-quarters of play. He was one of the Knicks’ most important options on offense. Despite that, coach Tom Thibodeau benched him for the fourth quarter. As a result, the Knicks lost 114-109.

Speaking postgame, Thibodeau explained his decision to bench Karl-Anthony Towns:

"The group that was in there gave us a chance, searching for a way to win."

The series moves to the Pacers' homecourt with Games 3 and 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game 3 is set to tip off on Sunday.

