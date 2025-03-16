"Sounds too good" - LeBron James rejoices as native team Akron punches ticket to the Big Dance with game-winner

LeBron James was a proud Akron native on Saturday as Akron staged a dramatic comeback, erasing an 18-point deficit to edge out Miami (OH) 76-74, securing their second consecutive Mid-American Conference tournament title and another trip to March Madness.

With the game tied at 74-all, Zips forward Amani Lyles launched a long pass downcourt to guard Nate Johnson, who sealed his 22-point performance with a clutch game-winning layup just two seconds before the buzzer.

LeBron James, born in Akron, took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the moment, posting:

“AKRON IS DANCING 🕺🏾 SOUNDS TOO GOOD!! CONGRATULATIONS HOME TEAM!!”

Johnson also dished out five assists, while Lyles contributed six points and 14 rebounds. Tavari Johnson added 15 points for the Zipsa, hitting three of four from deep. Peter Suder led Miami (OH) with 24 points, drilling six 3-pointers.

In a separate tweet, LeBron showered more praise on Johnson, using raised hands emojis to recognize the stunning 18-point comeback.

JJ Redick provides update on LeBron James' return

LeBron James had time to catch the Zips’ thrilling victory as he remains sidelined with a groin injury. He has missed the Lakers’ last three games, exiting early in their matchup against the Boston Celtics, and LA has dropped all three contests since — this after riding the momentum of an eight-game winning streak.

In their latest outing, the Lakers went shorthanded against the Denver Nuggets, missing eight players, including LeBron and three other starters — but still fought hard before falling 131-126.

After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick delivered encouraging news on LeBron’s status, which had been described as week-to-week.

“They’re all very close to returning,” Redick said Friday (per Mike Trudell).

Against Denver, the Lakers were without starters LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura, along with reserves Gabe Vincent, Dorian Finney-Smith, Trey Jemison III and Maxi Kleber.

In their absence, Austin Reaves nearly notched a triple-double, exploding for 37 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and four steals, while Dalton Knecht added 32 points — just five shy of his career high.

A series of back-to-backs await the Lakers.

They face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. They then host the Nuggets in a rematch on Wednesday before closing another back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks.

