  "Sounds like Bron is gone": NBA fans react as insider offers latest on LeBron James amid 'moment of truth' between 4x champ & Lakers

"Sounds like Bron is gone": NBA fans react as insider offers latest on LeBron James amid 'moment of truth' between 4x champ & Lakers

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Jul 01, 2025 10:30 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Lakers' passive approach to the 2025 offseason has raised concerns about their championship aspirations. Now, Shams Charania has given fans another reason to worry by sharing a development from LeBron James’ camp.

At nearly 41 years old, the four-time champ is prioritizing adding more titles to his already-stacked resume before retiring. According to Charania, this urgency has resulted in James monitoring Rob Pelinka and Co.’s moves during free agency more closely than ever.

“At 40 years old, going on 41, he wants to compete for a championship, wherever that may be, in Los Angeles. Or there are conversations to be had at another point,” Charania said.
“LeBron James is very closely evaluating, essentially, how this goes with the Lakers and where he would want his career to be as he winds down. Whether he has one year left, two years left, or three years left, what we're seeing right now is essentially a moment of truth between LeBron James and the Lakers.”
The Lakers still lack a reliable starting center and have already missed out on targets like Brook Lopez and Clint Capela. With no clear solution yet, fans believe LeBron won’t tolerate the front office’s current approach and may consider joining other title-contending teams.

The Lakers still have a chance to turn things around by acquiring Deandre Ayton once he clears waivers on Wednesday. Adding the All-Star caliber center should help convince LBJ to stay in Los Angeles to make another push for the championship.

LeBron James hints at Savannah James’ wish for him to retire

LeBron James parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers has made headlines. However, what’s also capturing attention is the chatter that the 2025-26 season might be his last.

During a dinner in New York City, a guest unintentionally caught James speaking about his wife, Savannah James’ hopes for his future.

"She wants me to f**king retire in the next year or so," James said.
Retirement rumors have been a constant for LeBron over the past few seasons. But he’s consistently brushed them aside, continuing to silence the detractors urging him to hang up his boots.

This past 2024-25 campaign, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, earning his 21st All-Star and All-NBA selection

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
