"Sounds like a script to me" - Paul Pierce doubts Lakers championship aspirations with JJ Redick head coach rumors

One of the stories that fans and the media are closely watching out for this offseason is the LA Lakers' search for a head coach. There are several eligible candidates for this vacant job but according to NBA Insider Shams Charania, LA's front office is getting close to hiring JJ Redick as the man for the job.

Many have been impressed with the basketball knowledge that he's displayed through his job as an analyst and in his podcast but he is not without his doubters. One of the people who are among the non-believers is former Boston Celtics champion Paul Pierce.

Pierce isn't doubting Redick's ability to do it, but the Lakers' intentions in hiring him as their next coach.

"I gotta be honest with you I really don't think this is really about a championship no more," Pierce said on 'The Truth Lounge.' "This is about putting on a good show. This sounds like a script to me, This really sounds like a script to me. Think about this, they hire JJ Redick, draft Bronny [James] or sign Bronny. Does this sound like something that's like 'we're trying to move in a direction to win a championship?' Or does it sound like 'we're trying to put on a show?'"

Redick's name has been floating around as a potential replacement for Darvin Ham since even before the Lakers' ex-coach was officially terminated.

Some fans wondered if this was all a move to keep LeBron James on the roster considering that he and Redick have started working together on a podcast. Meanwhile, others think that he deserves a chance as he has displayed great IQ and has experience as an ex-player.

Who are the other candidates for the Lakers head coaching position?

While reports indicate that JJ Redick could land the LA Lakers head coaching job, he isn't the only candidate who was reported since Darvin Ham was fired.

Initially, Mike Budenholzer, Tyronn Lue and Kenny Atkinson were in the mix. However, Budenholzer ended up signing with the Phoenix Suns and Tyronn Lue extended his contract with the LA Clippers. Meanwhile, Atkinson has become the frontrunner for other open head coaching positions.

According to Shams Charania in a tweet back on May 14, ex-Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego and long-time NBA assistant coach Sam Cassell were initially in the mix. Borrego and Cassell's names were thrown in along with JJ Redick.

Since then, Borrego's name has been included in the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach search while there hasn't been a significant update regarding Cassell. There could be a few more surprise candidates that could pop up for the Lakers outside they officially settle on one, whether that's Redick or not.

Whoever they acquire will have a tough job ahead of him. LA's front office has been quick to release their head coaches when they fail to meet expectations, with Frank Vogel and Ham being the latest examples.