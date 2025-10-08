"Sounds like a ultimatum for him to leave Milwaukee": Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wife Mariah reveals family's major decision

Amid rising speculations about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Greek star's family reportedly moved to Athens permanently.According to an article on Tovima.com on Monday, Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah, and the couple's four children have moved back to Greece's capital. Per the report, the family's decision came after Mariah was asked where she preferred to live between Milwaukee and Athens.&quot;Antetokounmpo’s wife and children have already moved into a brand new futuristic-looking and custom-build apartment complex in Athens’ 'diplomatic row' neighborhood, Paleo Psychiko,&quot; the report said.Fans on X reacted to the development, with several saying that the recent news has put pressure on the Bucks' front office.&quot;D*mn sounds like a ultimatum for him to leave Milwaukee,&quot; a fan said.🪬 ᖴᗩ丅Ꭵᗰᗩ 🪬 @fationinsulinLINK@TheDunkCentral @tovimacom Damn sounds like a ultimatum for him to leave Milwaukee 😂CheeseDaMenace 🧀 @weeneymanLINK@TheDunkCentral @tovimacom He’s giving the Bucks one more year. With this roster it’s probably a first or second round exit and he will probably ask out.Others speculated that Antetokounmpo might request a trade out of Milwaukee.OKAI @okai_46LINK@TheDunkCentral @tovimacom Giannis might love Milwaukee, but this feels like the first real sign his long-term future could be elsewhere. Family decisions like this usually come before big career ones.AY @AllenBobo95LINK@TheDunkCentral @tovimacom Giannis moving his family out of town so they won’t be bothered when he inevitably requests that trade by ChristmasHere are other reactions.Tony G 🇮🇹 @TGTatum4_3LINK@TheDunkCentral @tovimacom What am I supposed to do with this informationThe Bucks selected Giannis Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick of the 2013 NBA draft. The two-time NBA MVP has previously expressed his loyalty to the franchise, which he led to a championship in 2021. However, since winning the title, the Bucks have failed to advance past the second round, including three straight first-round exits.Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks enter a crucial 2025-26 seasonRumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future started when the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.Speculations increased following NBA insider Shams Charania's report on Tuesday that the New York Knicks engaged in conversations about the Bucks star. New York is reportedly the nine-time All-Star's preferred destination outside of Milwaukee.This offseason, the Bucks made some moves to try to build a contender around Antetokounmpo. The team waived Damian Lillard, who suffered an Achilles injury in the playoffs. They also signed center Myles Turner in hopes of replacing the void left by Brook Lopez, who signed with the LA Clippers in July.However, there are still lingering concerns about the current construction of the Bucks roster. Outside of Antetokounmpo and Turner, there is arguably little to be desired. The bulk of perimeter production will likely fall on forward Kyle Kuzma. While Kuzma has shown flashes of his scoring ability, he has been inconsistent.All eyes are now on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. They open their season on Oct. 22 against the Washington Wizards.