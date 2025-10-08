  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Sounds like a ultimatum for him to leave Milwaukee": Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wife Mariah reveals family's major decision

"Sounds like a ultimatum for him to leave Milwaukee": Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wife Mariah reveals family's major decision

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 08, 2025 02:33 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
"Sounds like a ultimatum for him to leave Milwaukee": Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wife Mariah reveals family's major decision (Image source: Imagn)

Amid rising speculations about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Greek star's family reportedly moved to Athens permanently.

Ad

According to an article on Tovima.com on Monday, Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah, and the couple's four children have moved back to Greece's capital. Per the report, the family's decision came after Mariah was asked where she preferred to live between Milwaukee and Athens.

"Antetokounmpo’s wife and children have already moved into a brand new futuristic-looking and custom-build apartment complex in Athens’ 'diplomatic row' neighborhood, Paleo Psychiko," the report said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans on X reacted to the development, with several saying that the recent news has put pressure on the Bucks' front office.

"D*mn sounds like a ultimatum for him to leave Milwaukee," a fan said.
Ad
Ad

Others speculated that Antetokounmpo might request a trade out of Milwaukee.

Ad
Ad

Here are other reactions.

Ad
Ad

The Bucks selected Giannis Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick of the 2013 NBA draft. The two-time NBA MVP has previously expressed his loyalty to the franchise, which he led to a championship in 2021. However, since winning the title, the Bucks have failed to advance past the second round, including three straight first-round exits.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks enter a crucial 2025-26 season

Rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future started when the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

Ad

Speculations increased following NBA insider Shams Charania's report on Tuesday that the New York Knicks engaged in conversations about the Bucks star. New York is reportedly the nine-time All-Star's preferred destination outside of Milwaukee.

This offseason, the Bucks made some moves to try to build a contender around Antetokounmpo. The team waived Damian Lillard, who suffered an Achilles injury in the playoffs. They also signed center Myles Turner in hopes of replacing the void left by Brook Lopez, who signed with the LA Clippers in July.

Ad

However, there are still lingering concerns about the current construction of the Bucks roster. Outside of Antetokounmpo and Turner, there is arguably little to be desired. The bulk of perimeter production will likely fall on forward Kyle Kuzma. While Kuzma has shown flashes of his scoring ability, he has been inconsistent.

All eyes are now on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. They open their season on Oct. 22 against the Washington Wizards.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications