Spain: Strongest Starting 5, Sixth Man, Coach | FIBA World Cup 2023

Spain is one of the favorites to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup and defend the title it won in China four years ago. Sergio Scariolo’s squad may not have several household NBA names on the roster, but it’s an experienced and skilled group that’s ready to compete.

The Spaniards looked ready months before the said competition would start. Ricky Rubio’s decision, however, to step away from basketball and focus on his mental struggles unexpectedly threw the team’s preparations off. The veteran NBA playmaker was a big part of La Roja’s 2019 FIBA World Cup triumph and the 2022 EuroBasket championship.

Without one of international basketball’s most skilled and smart floor generals, Spain will have to adjust to beat the field this year.

Spain’s most potent five

Perhaps an underrated part of the Spanish entourage that will compete in the World Cup is the man calling the shots from the bench. Sergio Scariolo is a proven winner, particularly on the international stage. He already has four EuroBasket titles under his belt and was Spain’s coach in several of their biggest basketball championships.

Scariola will make the most out of his roster despite the key absence of Ricky Rubio.

PG - Juan Nunez

On the shoulders of Juan Nunez will fall one of the biggest burdens for Team Spain to replicate its 2019 glory in China. The Spaniards are not only without Rubio, they will also play the tournament minus Lorenzen Brown who was an All-Star Five member in their 2022 EuroBasket triumph.

Scariolo has already tested Nunez in qualifying games but the World Cup will be a big step in competition. The Ratiopharm Ulm playmaker was efficient and controlled in his appearances for the team. Most encouraging was his tune-up match performance against the likes of Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton. He didn’t look out of their league against NBA talent.

SG - Alex Abrines

Alex Abrines played three seasons for the OKC Thunder averaging 5.3 PPG. He’s playing now for FC Barcelona and is one of the Spaniards’ most experienced players in international basketball. Without Ricky Rubio, his veteran presence and leadership will become crucial.

SF - Juancho Hernangomez

Juancho Hernangomez has become a quietly important figure for Spain in international competition. He is not a star NBA player but regularly plays the kind of role every team wants someone to perform. Hernangomez does many of the little things that make the Spaniards tick. Plus, unfazed by the best and most talented players.

PF - Santi Aldama

Santiago Aldama may become the Memphis Grizzlies’ breakout player when the upcoming NBA season opens. Last season, he played 77 games for the Grizzlies and averaged 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Aldama’s versatility in the NBA will be invaluable for Spain’s World Cup campaign. He shot 47.0% for the Grizzlies, including 35.3% from behind the arc. The Las Palmas, Gran Canaria native’s game is built for international competition. Spain’s success could depend on how he becomes a star for the team.

Center - Willy Hernangomez

The former New Orleans Pelicans center is another important cog in the Spaniard’s FIBA World Cup campaign. Willy Hernangomez is arguably Spain’s best interior defender and rebounder.

Willy will not fill up the stat sheet but the team will count his unsung ways to help defend their championship.

Sixth Man

It will be a toss-up between veterans Sergio Llull and Rudy Fernandez. Both may have lost a step but they’re still formidable playing under Scariolo’s system.

Fernandez could be playing his last World Cup tournament. He wants to retire after the 2024 Olympics. He may go out with a blast.

Coach

Sergio Scariolo was behind some of Spain’s most successful international campaigns in the past. The 2019 FIBA gold, the 2012 Olympic silver and the 2016 Olympic bronze are just some of his achievements with the Spaniards.

If La Roja defends its World Cup championship, this may be Scariolo’s most brilliant coaching performance. Without Ricky Rubio and Lorenzen Brown, he may just be able to use his magic wand to lead the Spaniards to another championship.

