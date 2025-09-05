  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Spare us the humble flex, King" - Fans confused by LeBron James wondering about pivotal first opportunity in 23-year NBA career

"Spare us the humble flex, King" - Fans confused by LeBron James wondering about pivotal first opportunity in 23-year NBA career

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 05, 2025 13:26 GMT
&quot;Spare us the humble flex, King&quot; - Fans confused by LeBron James wondering about pivotal first opportunity in 23-year NBA career (Source: Imagn)
"Spare us the humble flex, King" - Fans confused by LeBron James wondering about pivotal first opportunity in 23-year NBA career (Source: Imagn)

NBA legend LeBron James has had a heavily decorated career over the past 23 years, winning four NBA titles along the way. But on Friday, the forward sparked confusion among fans when he looked back and reimagined how things might have gone differently on his very first big opportunity.

Ad

The 21-time All-Star pondered and looked back on his career with a post on X (formerly Twitter), questioning how it could have gone differently.

"Was up early thinking 🤔!! 23 years in the league... the ups, the downs and everything we accomplished along the way. What if I never got that first opportunity to show what I could do?!?! 🤷🏾‍♂️👑 #AD," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans were puzzled by this tweet and responded to it in the comments.

"23 years in the league and still acting like the underdog. You weren’t ‘given a shot’ you were anointed. Spare us the humble flex, King," one fan said.
Ad

Others joined the fray:

Ad
Ad

Although many were confused, James did mention that the post was an advertisement. However, this only furthered the debate as fans continued to question his tweet.

Ad
Ad

LeBron James will be entering his 23rd season in the league this term, making him the player with the longest career in NBA history. Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, James has lived up to his high expectations. However, he is entering the twilight of his career as he will turn 42 at the end of the season.

In the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, uncertainty hangs over his future in basketball. Although many speculate on his retirement, James has something to look forward to this season as he prepares to play a full season alongside Luka Doncic.

Ad

Former NBA champion offers his take on LeBron James' future after the 2025-26 season

LA Lakers star LeBron James will enter his 23rd season with the hopes of winning his fifth NBA title. The former Cavaliers star has broken multiple records during his illustrious career, but is approaching the final stretch.

Although there have been no confirmations by Bron over his retirement plans, former NBA champion Paul Pierce believes this will be his final season.

Ad
"I think this will be his last season,” Pierce said via Full Court Pass. “You know, I think he’s played 21, 22 years. He’s been the GOAT for so long. He’s maintained the stats. We appreciate what he brought to the game and how he’s held the mantle since (Michael) Jordan left. Bron is one of them ones. We appreciate him. But I think his time is up. But we appreciate what he’s done for the league."

Despite many believing James’ time is running out, the forward has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to perform brilliantly.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications