"Spare us the humble flex, King" - Fans confused by LeBron James wondering about pivotal first opportunity in 23-year NBA career

NBA legend LeBron James has had a heavily decorated career over the past 23 years, winning four NBA titles along the way. But on Friday, the forward sparked confusion among fans when he looked back and reimagined how things might have gone differently on his very first big opportunity.The 21-time All-Star pondered and looked back on his career with a post on X (formerly Twitter), questioning how it could have gone differently.&quot;Was up early thinking 🤔!! 23 years in the league... the ups, the downs and everything we accomplished along the way. What if I never got that first opportunity to show what I could do?!?! 🤷🏾‍♂️👑 #AD,&quot; he wrote.Fans were puzzled by this tweet and responded to it in the comments.&quot;23 years in the league and still acting like the underdog. You weren’t ‘given a shot’ you were anointed. Spare us the humble flex, King,&quot; one fan said.guvna🤌 @AsstrogeekLINK@KingJames 23 years in the league and still acting like the underdog. You weren’t ‘given a shot’ you were anointed. Spare us the humble flex, King.Others joined the fray:Dre Baldwin | #WorkOnYourGame @DreAllDayLINK@KingJames Not sure what this means. You showed talent long before you were drafted, and were on the NBA radar as a preteen.Playoff Sports @PlayoffSports_LINK@KingJames @izad_saeed Bron, the fact that you even think about “what if” moments is crazy because you’ve already cemented yourself as the standard of greatness. From being labeled “The Chosen One” as a teenager to somehow exceeding those impossible expectations, you’ve carried the weight of the leagueAlthough many were confused, James did mention that the post was an advertisement. However, this only furthered the debate as fans continued to question his tweet.DK @dk0321_LINK@KingJames bro has the most unc posts these days… lmao what is this an ad for… you?PhillyFlow @Philly_FlowLINK@KingJames Bro how is this an ad? What’s the ad? Hell where is the ad? Is this LeBron James sponsoring LeBron James?LeBron James will be entering his 23rd season in the league this term, making him the player with the longest career in NBA history. Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, James has lived up to his high expectations. However, he is entering the twilight of his career as he will turn 42 at the end of the season.In the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, uncertainty hangs over his future in basketball. Although many speculate on his retirement, James has something to look forward to this season as he prepares to play a full season alongside Luka Doncic.Former NBA champion offers his take on LeBron James' future after the 2025-26 seasonLA Lakers star LeBron James will enter his 23rd season with the hopes of winning his fifth NBA title. The former Cavaliers star has broken multiple records during his illustrious career, but is approaching the final stretch.Although there have been no confirmations by Bron over his retirement plans, former NBA champion Paul Pierce believes this will be his final season.&quot;I think this will be his last season,” Pierce said via Full Court Pass. “You know, I think he’s played 21, 22 years. He’s been the GOAT for so long. He’s maintained the stats. We appreciate what he brought to the game and how he’s held the mantle since (Michael) Jordan left. Bron is one of them ones. We appreciate him. But I think his time is up. But we appreciate what he’s done for the league.&quot;Despite many believing James’ time is running out, the forward has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to perform brilliantly.