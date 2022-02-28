"Speaks to how gr8 Bron actually is" - Shannon Sharpe gives a rebuttal to an anonymous GM's claim that LeBron James is not as influential as he used to be

The failures of the 2021-22 LA Lakers team have made people question LeBron James' ability to carry a franchise. Although he is having a spectacular season, it has not translated to as many wins for the Lakers, who are ranked 9th in the Western Conference standings with a 27-32 record.

No blame is due to LeBron for how the team has been performing on the floor so far. The four-time NBA champ is carrying his weight but is not getting sufficient contributions from his supporting cast.

However, the ultimate blame has been directed at him for putting together such an old team. The experiment with Russell Westbrook has also been a harrowing experience, as the triple-double king is not delivering the goods.

Although having LBJ on your team automatically makes you a championship contender, father time might be catching up to him, thereby reducing his work rate. LeBron has shown that he can continue to perform at the highest level, but he might be lacking that killer instinct to take over games from tip-off to the final buzzer.

In that regard, sports analyst Ric Bucher reported that a GM, whom he kept anonymous, believes LeBron cannot carry anyone anymore. Via Twitter, he said:

"LeBron is still good, but he can’t carry you anymore.”

In response, long-time defender of LeBron's honor, Shannon Sharpe, pointed out how great LBJ is for such to be expected of him at this level in his career.

"The fact that ppl still expect him to. Speaks to how gr8 Bron actually is."

It is incredible to witness what LeBron is doing at 37. Sadly, the pieces around him are not living up to their billing.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers' struggles continue

LeBron James #6 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of Team LeBron celebrate after defeating Team Durant 163-160 in during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Despite an incredible buzzer-beater to win the All-Star game for Team LeBron, the Lakers captain failed to replicate that performance on Friday night against the LA Clippers. For the third time this season, the Lakers have lost the Battle of LA, making it six consecutive losses to the Clippers.

Although it would have been somewhat unrealistic to expect something different from the Lakers, seeing as they did not make any changes to their roster during the trade deadline. It has been reported that LeBron James was not happy with that decision by the front office. Regardless, they need to figure things out with the personnel they have.

The next test for the Lakers will be against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are playing a lot better compared to their horrid start to the season. They need to get back to winning ways to avoid the risk of being knocked out of the play-in spot.

