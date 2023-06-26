Special Olympics World Games: India clinch gold in Men's Basketball; Women's team wins silver

India's medal hunt in the Special Olympics World Games 2023 continued as they clinched the Gold medal in the Basketball 5v5 event in the Traditional 03 category.

The Indian team continued to dominate the Berlin 2023 Games. The final two days of the Games witnessed the country lift several more gold medals. Men's Basketball event is one of them.

The Basketball tournament was played in a round-robin style, with the top-two teams featuring in the final.

India met Portugal in the first league match, which they won by 13-5. India scored 3-2-4-4 in each quarter, while Portugal grabbed all their five points in the final quarter of the game.

India met Estonia in the second league match. India edged past them by 8/2. They made the scores of 8-2. India's each quarter scores were 4-0-2-2.

India then met Portugal once again but this time in the final. They defeated Portugal by 6-3. Avnish Kaundal was the star of the day, with four points to his name.

India clinch silver medal in 5x5 Basketball

India grabbed another medal in the Basketball event, this time in the Women's event. The tournament took place in a round-robin style similar to that of the men's event. Sweden, India and China were the three teams that competed.

In the 3rd Traditional Basketball category, India Women's Team clinched a silver medal in the Women's Team Competition 5v5. In the first league match, India defeated Sweden by 16-12. India dominated the 1st quarter, where they grabbed six points. This helped them to keep up the team and win the thriller. 6-4-2-4 are India's scores in each quarter.

India faced off against China in the second league match. The China team topped the first quarter with 6 points, but couldn't continue their momentum. India came up stronger in the final quarter to win by 15-6. India's each quarter scores were 2-4-1-8.

India met Sweden for the Gold medal match. In the finals, India lost the game by 6-24. India's each quarter scores were 0-4-0-2.

The basketball event came to an end after this competition. The tournament witnessed several categories of 5v5 Basketball competition across two days.

