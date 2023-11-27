Spencer Dinwiddie knows what to do with $500,000 In-Season Tournament prize: “Pay for my Rolls-Royce”

$500,000 is enough to buy a Rolls-Royce car, and Spencer Dinwiddie revealed on Sunday night that it could be his possible plan if the Brooklyn Nets rule the NBA In-Season Tournament.

As quoted by ClutchPoints' Erik Slater, Spencer Dinwiddie said,

"Who [doesn't] like money? Aye listen, half a million dollars, that could pay for my Rolls-Royce."

Each player in the winning NBA In-Season Tournament winning team will get $500,000.

What Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets need to do to stay alive in NBA In-Season Tournament?

Before Spencer Dinwiddie thinks about the Rolls-Royce car model that he wants, he must think first about a Brooklyn Nets win against the Toronto Raptors to keep their NBA In-Season Tournament hopes alive.

The Brooklyn Nets are tied with the Boston Celtics for second place in East Group C at 2-1, each a game behind group-leading Orlando Magic (3-1).

The Nets, however, hold the tiebreaker over the Magic due to their 124-104 win at the Barclays Center in New York City on Nov. 14.

The Magic, though, have the tiebreaker over the Celtics due to their 113-96 win at the Amway Center in Orlando last Friday.

On the other hand, the Celtics hold the tiebreaker over the Nets due to their 121-107 win on Nov. 10 at the TD Garden in Boston.

The only way for the Brooklyn Nets to advance to the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals without any hitch is by beating the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at home and hoping that the Chicago Bulls would stun the Boston Celtics on their own floor.

That would force a tie between the Nets and Magic at 3-1, with the Nets advancing due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.

However, if the Celtics also beat the Bulls, a three-way tie at 3-1 ensues. Since the Celtics, Nets and Magic are all 1-1 in their head-to-head match-ups, the total point differential tiebreaker will be used.

The Magic finished their group stage campaign with a plus-22 point differential, but the Nets, currently at plus-8, and Celtics, currently zero, could still increase their point differentials with blowout wins.

With that said, the Nets must beat the Raptors by 15 points or more and hope that the Celtics will not beat the Bulls by a huge margin for them to qualify outright.

A Brooklyn loss to the Toronto Raptors will officially give the Orlando Magic the East Group C and an outright quarterfinal seat.