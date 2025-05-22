  • home icon
"Spike Lee ain’t there": Candace Parker sends fans into frenzy with epic reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's choke sign at MSG

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 22, 2025 04:45 GMT
Candace Parker sends fans into frenzy with epic reaction to Tyrese Haliburton
Candace Parker sends fans into frenzy with epic reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's choke sign at MSG (Photos: @candaceparker, @pacers, @reggiemillertnt/ IG)

Tyrese Haliburton stole the spotlight Wednesday night, channeling Reggie Miller’s legendary “choke” taunt from 31 years ago — ironically, against the same team — as the Indiana Pacers stormed back from 17 points down to shock the New York Knicks 138-135 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Haliburton made the gesture after sinking a step-back jumper at the regulation buzzer. The shot bounced in off the rim but was ruled a 2-pointer, tying the game rather than winning it. The Pacers took over in overtime to seal the dramatic win.

WNBA icon Candace Parker joked that the shot only counted for two points because one person was missing courtside, saying:

“Yoooooo he did the Reggie Miller but the reason it’s a 2 is because Spike Lee ain’t there😂😂😂😂😂.”
Fans loved Parker’s wit, with one replying:

“Nah ESPN needs to get you on them shows😭😭😭😂😂😂.”

Another added:

“Candace, you need a blue check.”

Here are other fan reactions.

"Tyrese got my 🐐 back on Twitter 😤," one said.
"Ain’t even notice spike not there 🤣🤣🤣," another added.
"How come your account is not verified. 😂Keep up the good work fam," another commented.
Miller, now in his second consecutive year calling a Knicks-Pacers playoff series, was on the broadcast team for TNT’s final postseason series under its current NBA rights deal.

The original choke sign came in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, when Miller torched the Knicks for 25 fourth-quarter points and famously exchanged taunts with superfan Spike Lee. Though the Pacers lost that series in seven games, the incident became one of the NBA’s most iconic playoff moments.

Last year, Lee framed New York newspaper covers blaming him for the Game 5 collapse and had them signed by Miller.

Tyrese Haliburton discusses Reggie Miller-inspired celebration

Postgame, Tyrese Haliburton said he wouldn’t have done the gesture had he realized the shot only tied the game.

"If I would have known it was a 2, I wouldn't have done it,” he said (per Knicks beat writer Kristian Winfield). “I might have wasted it. If I do it again, people might say I'm aura farming."
The game was one for the books. Aaron Nesmith hit six straight 3s to trim a 15-point Knicks lead with under five minutes remaining, and Haliburton’s clutch jumper forced OT.

Indiana outscored New York 13-10 in the extra session to cap off the thrilling comeback.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
