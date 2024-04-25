The Miami Heat caught fire in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoffs series matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The Heat broke the franchise playoff record for 3-point shots in a game, with 23, in a 111-101 win. NBA fans are in disbelief at Miami's shooting display at the TD Garden in front of stunned Celtics fans.

Tyler Herro led the way for the Heat with 24 points, five rebounds and 14 assists, making six 3-point shots. It was an insane shooting display for Miami, with Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love the only two players without a single make from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had great nights for the Celtics with 28 and 33 points, respectively. But it was not enough, as Boston heads to Miami with flashbacks from last postseason's Eastern Conference Finals.

NBA fans are in disbelief at the Miami Heat's shooting display. One fan joked that coach Erik Spoelstra might have done some voodoo stuff to help the team's shooting. Miami went 12-for-37 in Game 1, but things were different in Game 2 as the Heat went 23-for-43.

"OH MY GOD ERIK SPOELSTRA SACRIFICED AND BROKE A CHICKEN'S NECK IN THE LOCKER ROOM BEFORE THIS GAME," one fan wrote.

"Heat devil magic is insane," a fan claimed.

"Miami was in the kitchen tonight," another fan commented.

Others still cannot believe what happened in Game 2, especially with the Celtics heavily favored to dominate the series. The Heat have proven that they cannot be counted out despite not having their best player, Jimmy Butler, in the series.

"Way to steal a game in enemy territory. Amazing job," a fan remarked.

"We got game 2 without Jimmy! OMG… a lot of people lost a lot of money today," another fan wrote.

"We're gonna break that record again soon," one Heat fan claimed.

What's the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game?

The Miami Heat broke their franchise playoff record for most 3-point shots made in a game. The Heat were two 3-pointers shy of tying the NBA playoff record shared by the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers (25 each).

Cleveland set the record in Game 2 of the 2016 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks. The same team made it to the NBA Finals and came back from a 3-1 deficit to win their first-ever championship.

Meanwhile, the Bucks did it last year against the Heat in Game 2 of their first-round series matchup. It was the only game they won, as Miami produced an upset for the ages en route their improbable run to the NBA Finals.

