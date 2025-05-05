"Spoiled milk": Draymond Green trolls Tari Eason in brutal post as Warriors break Rockets' hearts once again

The Golden State Warriors are moving on to the second round.

Ad

Once again, Steve Kerr's team took down the Houston Rockets in the playoffs, this time in a seven-game thriller that almost saw them blow another 3-1 series lead.

Notably, plenty of that had to do with Draymond Green, who turned back the clock with an outstanding defensive performance in the series-clinching game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it seems like Green didn't settle for just getting stops on the court. Shortly after the win, he took to social media to dunk on Tari Eason and the Rockets online as well.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

A Warriors fan page posted a video of Eason taunting the Warriors, urging them to "come out to play." That fed the troll, and Green had just two words and some laughing face emojis to hit back at him:

"Spoiled milk," the four-time NBA champion tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

To add insult to injury, Eason struggled mightily in the postseason. He averaged just 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in the series, and he struggled from the line in Game 7.

He's a defensive specialist and a privileged athlete, but coach Ime Udoka didn't give him much of a long leash because of his offensive miscues.

Green, on the other hand, closed out the series with a vintage performance, dropping 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal.

Ad

The Warriors will have their work cut out in the second round

Steve Kerr's team looked poised to handle the Rockets without much trouble before Ime Udoka's team stormed right back with consecutive wins to force a Game 7.

The Warriors will now have to stay on the highway, this time to play in the Twin Cities to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

Ad

Needless to say, this team will pose a big threat after taking down the LA Lakers in just five games, and Anthony Edwards has already shown that he can beat his idols in the playoffs.

The Warriors could have some trouble matching up with the Timberwolves' jumbo frontcourt. Green will be crucial to contain Julius Randle, who averaged 22.6 points in the first round against the Lakers.

Kerr will also have to dig deep into the bench and potentially consider playing Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis to keep up with Rudy Gobert, especially after the way he dominated the center-less Lakers in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.