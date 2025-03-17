"Spoiler alert....he's coming back" - NBA fans hyped as Jalen Brunson & Nova Knicks reunite with Donte DiVincenzo for March Madness ad

Fans never got to see the "Nova Knicks" in action as Donte DiVincenzo got traded before he could play with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges. The four former Villanova Wildcats nearly suited up for the New York Knicks together, but a trade changed all that.

DiVincenzo and Julius Randle were sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason before the quartet could suit up together. Still, the four of them were brought back together for an AT&T ad ahead of March Madness.

The ad seemed to draw out several fans who think that DiVincenzo will eventually return to the Knicks.

"Spoiler alert.... he's coming back," one fan said.

"He’ll be back lol," another tweeted.

"He will be back in a knicks jersey watch," another fan claimed.

Meanwhile, some fans who had their hearts broken when DiVincenzo was traded saw those emotions resurface.

"This is sad," one person posted.

"Thought I was over this s***," another said.

"Ugh that killed me. Donte was my favorite player. I hope some how he can end up back on this team one day. He is everything us Knicks fans want in a player," someone commented.

While Donte DiVincenzo never got to suit up with Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson this year, he did get to play with his former Villanova teammates during the 2023-24 season.

That year, the Knicks had Hart, Brunson and DiVincenzo as well as Ryan Arcidiacono on their roster.

Jalen Brunson alludes to Donte DiVincenzo as his family after a scuffle between the Knicks and the Timberwolves in the preseason

Almost immediately after Donte DiVincenzo was traded, the Minnesota Timberwolves battled the New York Knicks. While it was just a preseason game, the tensions were high, and DiVincenzo appeared to get into a verbal altercation with his former team.

Specifically, DiVincenzo seemingly got into it with Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of Jalen Brunson.

This incident was later addressed by Jalen on the "Roommates Show," which he hosts with teammate Josh Hart.

"I just want to address that families fight," Brunson said. "Things are said (Timestamp: 19:28). "I mean, s*** should have been handled better on both sides."

Fans were excited to see what the "Nova Knicks" could accomplish. After all Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo won two NCAA titles together (2016 and 2018). Meanwhile, Hart was a member of their first championship but was already a rookie in the NBA in 2018.

DiVincenzo put up the best scoring numbers of his career in 2023-24 when he was playing with Hart and Brunson. He averaged what was so far a career-best 15.5 points on 40.1% shooting from behind the 3-point line.

