"Spoke on LeDon & had his s**t stashed" - Paul Pierce's house burglarized in LA has NBA fans buzzing

Paul Pierce's Los Angeles home was burglarized Friday night. According to TMZ, the thieves stole Paul Pierce’s luxury watch collection and got away with $100K in cash.

Law enforcement reports said the former NBA star's home was burglarized while he was not at home. Pierce also had an entire safe taken. Police are working to track down the thieves and stolen goods. They are using surveillance evidence to try and determine the burglars' identity. No arrests have been made yet.

Paul Pierce is often a punching bag for NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter). He loves to give out hot takes and, sometimes, gets ridiculed for them.

Some said he deserved to have his personal possessions stolen for trashing the LA Lakers star LeBron James. The two have been rivals throughout their careers.

Others took the chance to simply clown Pierce.

Paul Pierce recently called out James for hogging the ball with his current team, the Lakers. He went on Skip Bayless’ “Undisputed” and suggested James should pass the ball more. He thinks James is taking too much of the offense and it is not helping the Lakers win.

Pierce did admit that James is having a great statistical season. However, he was not impressed with James’ stats because the Lakers are stuck in the final play-in spots in the standings.

“I am tired of the Lakers. The Lakers are going to lose, and LeBron will get 40. He is great at getting his stats. The truth is, yes, LeBron has been great, numbers wise, but he needs to take a step back. He needs to give up the ball more. He is older and needs to give the ball up,” Pierce said.

James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game this season. He is shooting 53.2 percent from the field, 40.6 percent from 3-point range and 74.6 from the charity stripe.

Paul Pierce is not the only celeb who was robbed in LA

Paul Pierce is not the first celebrity to have his house broken into in the LA area. Rappers Drake and Post Malone also had their LA homes broken into. Rihanna was also a victim. Other celebrity victims of the ongoing burglary crisis include Bella Thorne, Quentin Tarantino, Yasiel Puig and more. The LAPD has even mentioned an ongoing trend of foreigners coming from other countries to visit LA solely to target a celebrity home.

Pierce, aka “The Truth,” is a hall of famer. He played 19 seasons in the league and averaged 20 points, six rebounds and four rebounds in his career. He won the 2008 title with the Boston Celtics.