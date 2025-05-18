Sports doctor calls out legitimacy of Jaylen Brown's meniscus diagnosis

Jaylen Brown played through a knee injury from the final month of the regular season and into the NBA playoffs. The Boston Celtics star was reportedly diagnosed with a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. However, a sports doctor called out the injury and questioned when it occurred.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Brown has been playing through pain since March with a knee injury. The Celtics initially called it a bone bruise with posterior impingement in his right knee. He also received injections back in March and managed to play the entirety of Boston's postseason run that ended on Friday.

Dr. Brian Sutterer, M.D., a sports doctor and YouTuber, reacted to the report about Brown's injury. He was baffled why the Celtics initially called it a bone bruise and is now being reported as a meniscus tear. He also asked when the tear was diagnosed because Boston's medical team wouldn't do injections before performing an MRI that would have caught the injury.

"No chance they were giving him pain injections without having done an MRI. So when did the meniscal tear get diagnosed?" Sutterer tweeted.

It's another huge blow for the Boston Celtics, who lost Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He underwent surgery and will likely miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season.

Kristaps Porzingis was laboring through an illness that rendered him ineffective throughout the entire series against the New York Knicks. If Jaylen Brown undergoes surgery this offseason, he'll likely miss some time or at least be on a minutes restriction at the start of the new campaign.

With the Celtics set to pay a record luxury tax next season, the future of the team could be in jeopardy, especially if they don't perform well.

Jaylen Brown hints at playing through injury after Game 6 loss

Jaylen Brown hints at playing through injury after Game 6 loss. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Boston Celtics were dethroned by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in six games. Speaking to reporters after the loss on Friday, Jaylen Brown hinted at playing through injury and was proud of what the Celtics did this season.

"I don't make excuses," Brown said, according to ESPN. "Obviously, it's tough the way we went out like tonight, but the way we finished the year, personally, the way I finished the year, persevering through some physical stuff that I was battling through, I'm proud of our group."

Brown will enter his 10th year in the NBA next season, earning $53.1 million as part of a five-year, $304 million deal signed in 2023.

