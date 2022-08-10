"Sports teach you so much about life and building great character" - Steph Curry unveils refurbished court in Long Beach, California with help from Snoop Dogg

Steph Curry is giving back to the community through his brand and partnership with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. Curry and Snoop unveiled a newly refurbished court in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Long Beach, California.

According to a press release by Under Armour, the Curry Brand helped repair the court inside the facility at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach. Under Armour and Curry are trying to help more than 100,00 children by renovating more than 20 "safe places" by 2025.

"We want to provide a space where you can come enjoy yourself and get lost in the fun, lost in the competition, invest in yourselves, and be around a lot of amazing coaches and programs," Curry said. This is the beginning of hopefully an amazing journey, not just in sports but in life."

He continued:

"Sports teach you so much about life and building great character, being a part of teams and believing in yourself. We want to be able to provide that for you guys through Curry Brand, and we're really excited about that."

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 🏽 🏽 Legendary moments with the Doggfather!! Incredible day in the LBC w/ @snoopdogg and #CurryBrand … seeing the AMAZING artwork by @DamionScott2 for our newly renovated court at @bgclublb . Couldn’t ask for a better collab in our ongoing mission to help serve our communities Legendary moments with the Doggfather!! Incredible day in the LBC w/ @snoopdogg and #CurryBrand… seeing the AMAZING artwork by @DamionScott2 for our newly renovated court at @bgclublb. Couldn’t ask for a better collab in our ongoing mission to help serve our communities 🙌🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/9OpsLEp4LU

More than 200 kids from the local Long Beach community are expected to benefit from the refurbished court. Snoop Dogg, a Long Beach native, is very happy about their project. He remembered how being a member of the community helped him become a superstar.

"This is the place where I learned how to play basketball, play football, be active in the community and build relationships," Snoop Dogg said. "It's where I learned how to rap, talk and just be me basically – in this park right here."

To cap off the court's unveiling, the Golden State Warriors superstar threw down an incredible alley-oop reverse dunk. Curry is known for his shooting but not for his hops, so it was a surprise and an amazing moment for the kids present.

Steph Curry brings 'Larry' to the golf course

Steph Curry hold the Larry O'Brien trophy at the 2022 NBA Finals.

Steph Curry is definitely enjoying this summer, fresh off from winning his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors. Curry recently brought the Larry O'Brien trophy to the golf course and showed it off on social media.

The two-time MVP attended former teammate and brother-in-law Damion Lee's charity event at the University of Louisville Golf Club. Curry used the championship trophy as a tee marker during one of his swings.

(via stephencurry30/IG) You may be cool, but you won’t be Steph Curry golfing with the Larry O’ Brien trophy cool(via stephencurry30/IG) You may be cool, but you won’t be Steph Curry golfing with the Larry O’ Brien trophy cool 😎(via stephencurry30/IG) https://t.co/3byFmhQD9P

According to NBC Sports, the proceeds from the L.E.E. Way Foundation charity golf event will be used to help kids in Louisville and Maryland. The foundation will provide scholarships, youth camps and progammes, and more.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed "Petty King" of the NBA was clearly showing off the hardware to his followers and possibly his critics. Curry accomplished a lot this season, including breaking Ray Allen's 3-point record, winning his fourth ring and first NBA Finals MVP trophy.

