Spotted: Spurs star Victor Wembanyama looks agile in Costa Rica court run amid blood clot recovery

After undergoing surgery for deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, Victor Wembanyama was seen getting some light work on-court while vacationing in Costa Rica this week.
Wembanyama, who was shut down for the season after being diagnosed with a blood clot at the end of the NBA All-Star Break, had previously said that he was getting back to some light work in the gym.
Because he's on blood thinners, however, he's unable to do any sort of on-court work with contact. However, the fact that he's getting any on-court work in is a welcome sight.
@Basket506 posted a pair of photos of Wemby visiting the La Fortuna Sports Complex in San Carlos on Instagram on Tuesday, both of which can be seen below:
While his deep vein thrombosis may have forced him to the sidelines for the remainder of the NBA season, it seems there's still hope that he may be able to suit up for Team France this summer.
Late last month, Les Bleus coach Frédéric Fauthoux spoke to French outlet LeEquipe about Wemby's recovery. He revealed that after undergoing surgery, the young star is motivated to play for France this summer. However, it's still unclear whether he will be able to do so.
Victor Wembanyama reacts to recent report of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich having a medical emergency
In addition to the San Antonio Spurs being without Victor Wembanyama for the second half of the season, the team was also notably without coach Gregg Popovich for much of the year.
Popovich reportedly had a mild stroke early in the season that forced him to take some time off from coaching, with the Spurs appointing assistant Mitch Johnson as interim coach in Pop's absence.
While the hope has been that Popovich will be good to go by the start of the 2025-26 season, the Hall of Fame coach seemingly suffered a setback last week. While out dining at a restaurant, he reportedly passed out.
Footage of the incident shows Pop being loaded up into an ambulance, but according to TMZ, a source they spoke to said that the coach was already awake and alert.
While speaking with Clutch Points, Wemby expressed his faith in both Popovich and the Spurs organization, praising interim coach Mitch Johnson.
“I trust the organization. I trust Pop to do all he can to come back, to get his energy back. I also trust Mitch to grow into that role, I think we're in good hands."
With plenty of time for both Victor Wembanyama and Gregg Popovich to recover before the 2024-25 season, the hope is that both will be back in action when the season tips off.
