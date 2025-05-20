"Spurs collecting freak 7' footers": Fans stunned as muscular Victor Wembanyama trains with draft standout Maxime Raynaud

Before being shut down for the season due to a blood clot diagnosis, Victor Wembanyama was putting together a dominant second year in the league. Now in the offseason, fans are buzzing after seeing the All-Star big man training with a potential first-round pick.

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a favorable position in the 2025 NBA draft, as they are the only team with two selections in the lottery. Still about a month away from the festivities, Wemby was seen getting work in with someone who could be his future teammate.

In the photos that are making the rounds online, Victor Wembanyama was spotted with Maxime Raynaud. The Stanford product is also an impactful seven-footer who isn't expected to be on the board long on draft night. Upon them being spotted together, fans are speculating the Spurs could attempt to create a new jumbo-sized lineup comparable to the franchise's old duo of Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

70% Win (110-25-1)

Other fans were more focused on Wembanyama and how he continues to put on more muscle since entering the NBA.

"My MVP looking swole," one fan said.

"My guy Wemby on that Giannis offseason program," another fan said.

"Wemby looks stronger," said one fan.

With Raynaud currently projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick, the Spurs taking him at No. 14 would be a very big reach.

Victor Wembanyama pulls up to WNBA game to support pair of France stars

Over the summer, Victor Wembanyama nearly delivered his home country of France a gold medal in the Olympics. Nearly a year removed from international play, the emerging NBA superstar is still showing support to some national team stars.

On Monday night, the lone game on the WNBA slate was the Seattle Storm taking on the Dallas Wings. The matchup drew a good crowd, likely due to the fact that No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers was in action. However, she wasn't the only reason it was a star-studded affair.

Among those in the crowd supporting the Storm Monday was Victor Wembanyama. He took in the action courtside to cheer on French players Gabby Williams and Dominique Malonga. Wemby also got the chance to chop it up with the duo after the game.

Malonga didn't see much time in this matchup, but Williams ended up playing a key role in Seattle taking home a victory. She filled the entire stat sheet against Dallas, notching 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

