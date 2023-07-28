Spurs Devonte Graham gets sentence for probation in DWI case

Back in July of 2022, San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte Graham was arrested for driving while impaired. Just last month, the veteran guard plead guilty to the charge, and has received his punishment.

Originally, Devonte Graham was supposed to spend 21 days in jaily, but it ended up getting suspended. Instead, he will now be on probation for the next year.

Along with his probation, Graham will also have to pay close to $400 in fines. He was pulled over by police in North Carlonia when he was clocked going twenty miles over the speed limit.

Reporters reach out to Graham's attorney for a comment, but he failed to speak on the matter.

When Devonte Graham was arrested, he was still playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. However, they ended up trading him this season to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for veteran wing Josh Richardson.

Is Devonte Graham still under contract?

According to the report, Deonte Graham will be serving unsupervised probation. This might indicate that he will be able to continue his NBA career. Whether he is on the court or not, the San Antonio Spurs are still going to be on the hook to pay him.

Following the 2021 season, Graham inked a four-year, $47.3 deal with the Charlotte Hornets as part of a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. As of now, there are still two guaranteed years left on the contract.

This upcoming season, Graham is set to make $12.1 million. He will then earn $12.6 million in 2025 before entering free agency again.

Since joining the Spurs, Graham has proven to be a solid addition. During his short stretch with them this season, he averaged 13 points and shot 36% from beyond the arc.

If he is still able to take the floor, Graham might still have a spot in the Spurs rotation. There is also the chance they try to use his contract in an effort to make upgrades.

After winning the NBA draft lottery, the trajectory of the Spurs franchise changed completely. Now, they find themselves with a generational prospect in Victor Wembanyama.

With the addition of a player like Wembanyama, expectations have gone up for the young San Antonio squad. Having veterans like Graham is usually good for inexperiences groups, but not when they have baggage off the court. If the Spurs see this as a distraction, they might consider moving on from the 28-year-old.

