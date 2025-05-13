Spurs fans react as trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes realistic after landing #2 pick in 2025 NBA Draft: "Like Tim and Admiral playing together"

After the Milwaukee Bucks' elimination from the NBA playoffs, rumors began to fly that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the move. With Damian Lillard sidelined with an Achilles tear for the season ahead, and the team sitting on a shortage of draft assets in years to come, the belief is that Antetokounmpo will request a trade.
One of the teams The Greek Freak is reportedly interested in is the San Antonio Spurs. Following Monday's NBA Draft Lottery, where the Spurs landed the No. 2 pick, some fans believe that the franchise will be able to use the asset in a trade that will bring the two-time MVP to San Antonio.
Of course, in order to land Antetokounmpo, the Spurs would have to send the No. 2 pick, as well as other players, and future draft assets, however, according to r/NBA fans on Reddit, an Antetokounmpo-Wembanyama duo could be reminiscent of when Tim Duncan and David Robinson played alongside one another.
Others weighed in on how Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama would fit alongside one another, and from the sounds of things, fans are loving it:
Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly "intrigued" by playing in a state without an income tax, opening the door to a potential move to San Antonio
While Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't made it clear whether he wants to request a trade in an attempt to part ways with the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, rumors have suggested landing spots like New York, LA or Miami.
Additionally, according to a report from Sam Amico on Monday, The Greek Freak is also, "intrigued" by the idea of playing in a state with no income tax.
In the U.S., only Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming have no state income tax. Of those states, Florida, Tennessee and Texas are the only three states with NBA teams.
For each of the five potential teams, Miami, San Antonio, Houston, Memphis and Dallas, there's a case to be made for why they should swing for the fences and make a push for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In the case of teams like the Rockets and the Spurs, Antetokounmpo could bring a superstar presence to rosters filled with stellar young talent. On the other hand, in Miami, he could shine as a star, with Pat Riley and Co. building around him in the years to come.
At the same time, both Memphis and Dallas have plenty of appeal as well, creating quite the interesting scenario heading into this offseason.
