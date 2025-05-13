Spurs fans react as trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes realistic after landing #2 pick in 2025 NBA Draft: "Like Tim and Admiral playing together"

After the Milwaukee Bucks' elimination from the NBA playoffs, rumors began to fly that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the move. With Damian Lillard sidelined with an Achilles tear for the season ahead, and the team sitting on a shortage of draft assets in years to come, the belief is that Antetokounmpo will request a trade.

Ad

One of the teams The Greek Freak is reportedly interested in is the San Antonio Spurs. Following Monday's NBA Draft Lottery, where the Spurs landed the No. 2 pick, some fans believe that the franchise will be able to use the asset in a trade that will bring the two-time MVP to San Antonio.

Of course, in order to land Antetokounmpo, the Spurs would have to send the No. 2 pick, as well as other players, and future draft assets, however, according to r/NBA fans on Reddit, an Antetokounmpo-Wembanyama duo could be reminiscent of when Tim Duncan and David Robinson played alongside one another.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

r/NBA - Comments

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

r/NBA - Comments

r/NBA - Comments

Others weighed in on how Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama would fit alongside one another, and from the sounds of things, fans are loving it:

Ad

r/NBA - Comments

r/NBA - Comments

r/NBA - Comments

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly "intrigued" by playing in a state without an income tax, opening the door to a potential move to San Antonio

While Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't made it clear whether he wants to request a trade in an attempt to part ways with the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, rumors have suggested landing spots like New York, LA or Miami.

Ad

Additionally, according to a report from Sam Amico on Monday, The Greek Freak is also, "intrigued" by the idea of playing in a state with no income tax.

In the U.S., only Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming have no state income tax. Of those states, Florida, Tennessee and Texas are the only three states with NBA teams.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For each of the five potential teams, Miami, San Antonio, Houston, Memphis and Dallas, there's a case to be made for why they should swing for the fences and make a push for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In the case of teams like the Rockets and the Spurs, Antetokounmpo could bring a superstar presence to rosters filled with stellar young talent. On the other hand, in Miami, he could shine as a star, with Pat Riley and Co. building around him in the years to come.

At the same time, both Memphis and Dallas have plenty of appeal as well, creating quite the interesting scenario heading into this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More