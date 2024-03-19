Spurs guard reacts to Anthony Edwards dunk with viral meme

Former NBA legends, peers and fans all had one common topic of discussion on Monday evening: Anthony Edwards. The 22-year-old Timberwolves star has left players and fans impressed with a thunderous dunk. Among them was Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, who couldn't contain his excitement.

Jeremy Sochan took to Twitter to express his awe at Anthony Edwards’ dunk against John Collins in the third quarter. Sochan shared a viral meme of Mohamed Hoblos’ "Ew, Brother, Ew! What's that? What's that, brother?" referencing the outrageous nature of the dunk.

While Ant has delivered many dunks throughout his career so far, his knack for producing iconic moments shows no sign of dwindling. Soaring for a thunderous dunk over Utah's 6-foot-9 John Collins, who is five inches taller than him, Edwards continues to fuel the ever-present Michael Jordan comparisons.

Anthony Edwards' monstrous poster dunk wows Carmelo Anthony, T-Mac & more NBA vets

When former players can't help but react in awe, you know the player is on another level. The highlight-worthy moment is already being dubbed the "dunk of the year" and has drawn admiration from former NBA legends like Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Perkins.

Denver Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony, echoing the sentiments of millions of fans, couldn't resist commenting on a highlight reel shared by the NBA's Instagram account.

“HOLY SHIT,” he commented.

“Wanna see a dead body!!! God Bless America," Perkins said.

Tracy McGrady, whom Anthony Edwards watched while growing up, commented:

“Damn”

Former NBA guard Austin Rivers has also added his voice to those plaudits, highlighting the incredible distance Edwards covered before dunking the ball.

“Bro wtf, @theanthyonyedwards… you took off a step in a half in front of the free throw line off of to two feet?!!?...and then proceeded to commit a murder," he said.

The dunk got Edwards going, as he exploded for 25 of his 32 points in the second half, carrying the Timberwolves' offense to victory.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert injured, Ant-Man is keeping the Timberwolves in contention for the Western Conference's top seed.