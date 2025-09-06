Spurs Injury Update: Dylan Harper undergoes major hand surgery as NBA debut season looms for San Antonio rookie

San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper underwent hand surgery, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed on Friday. Fans were looking forward to seeing the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA draft in action; However, based on Charania's report, the wait might be a little longer.
The NBA insider reported that Harper needed to have a ligament in his left thumb repaired, as it was partially torn. Charania revealed that the rookie guard sustained the injury during an offseason workout. The Spurs are hoping to have him ready ahead of their season opener on Oct. 22.
"San Antonio Spurs No. 2 pick Dylan Harper underwent surgery Friday to repair a partially torn ligament in his left thumb that he suffered in a workout Wednesday, and the hope is Harper will be ready for the season opener Oct. 22 in Dallas, sources tell ESPN," Charania reported.
Going into the NBA draft, he was a standout guard at Rutgers in college, despite playing only for a solitary season. The shooting guard averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists.
Spurs fans expect Dylan Harper to be the second option to Victor Wembanyama, and join forces with reigning Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, to help San Antonio make a statement in the coming NBA season.
Dylan Harper likened his situation to James Harden
Dylan Harper is talented. However, the Spurs have a problem with the number of backcourt players they have entering the 2025-26 season. Aside from Harper, they also have Castle and one-time All-Star De'Aaron Fox.
Given that the two other guards have more experience than Harper, he's likely the one to come off the bench.
Fortunately for the Spurs, the former Rutgers guard has no problem with that. He talked about it on Carmelo Anthony's show, "7PM in Brooklyn", in June. Dylan Harper even compared his situation to James Harden's back when he was with the Thunder.
“You not gon’ get the keys all day,” Harper said (20:02). “Like James Harden was in the Thunder. Come off the bench, sixth man for three, four years, waiting for his turn. Everyone gotta wait for their turn.”
When Harden was with the OKC Thunder (2009-12), he primarily played with the second unit and earned the Sixth Man of the Year award in his third season.
"The Beard" eventually rose to prominence at the Houston Rockets, especially during the 2012-13 season. Since then, he has become an 11-time All-Star and is considered one of the league's top offensive players.
