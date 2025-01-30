"Spurs Kawhi Leonard was special": NBA fans react to wholesome clip of Clippers star interacting with San Antonio fans

Kawhi Leonard had his best performance of the 2024-2025 campaign against his old team, the San Antonio Spurs. He logged 27 points and 7 assists, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 128-116 win over Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs on Wednesday.

Despite recording a season-high in points, his activity from postgame has been garnering more attention on social media.

After helping the Clippers clinch their first win of the ongoing four-game road trip, Leonard was seen interacting with some San Antonio supporters. In a clip posted by the LA side’s social media team, the star forward is seen signing a Spurs Leonard jersey, acknowledging his former team’s fans.

The post has been receiving a downpour of love from fans who appreciate Leonard’s heartfelt gesture.

“Spurs Kawhi was special,” another user commented.

“What a goat,” @kawhi_muse wrote.

"Kawhi is the Real MVP for LA Clippers ..." @jnking282 said.

One user appreciated the minority group of fans who still support Kawhi Leonard despite him leaving their team.

“Ws for those few Spurs fans,” @APHOOPS lauded.

Meanwhile, a couple of people called out other Spurs fans who still boo Kawhi when he returns to town.

“Ungrateful spurs fans still boo him till this day smfh,” @ffsksss called out the detractors.

“And Spurs fans still boo this guy,” a user wrote.

Kawhi Leonard improves his game against the Spurs

Kawhi Leonard has been steadily improving since his return to the lineup, and his standout performance tonight comes as no surprise given his track record against the San Antonio Spurs.

In 15 games against his former team, Leonard has averaged 25 points, 5.3 assists, and 2 steals per game. These numbers surpass his career averages of 20 points, 3 assists, and 1.7 steals, suggesting that he brings extra intensity whenever he faces the Spurs.

Despite the statistics, the 33-year-old dismissed any suggestions of being extra motivated when facing the Texan side.

“Is it added motivation?” a reporter asked.

“Nah… Every game I’m looking for the ball and trying to be aggressive. That’s how you have explosive games… If you come in the game with an inconsistent mindset, you’re gonna play inconsistent,” Leonard said.

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers will be back in action in Charlotte against the Hornets on Friday.

