'Spurs know how to do it' - Victor Wembanyama doubles down on championship aspirations ahead of NBA debut

Victor Wembanyama believes he has quickly found a home with the San Antonio Spurs.

In an interview with ABC News' Good Morning America, Wembanyama believes the Spurs will turn things around with him now leading the way and become NBA champions again.

He added that the Gregg Popovich-coached team still knows how to win titles despite its recent struggles.

Wembanyama said:

“I know the Spurs. They know how to do it. They’ve done it in the past multiple times, and they’re gonna do it again."

However, if he is to be asked, the seven-foot-four big man wants the Spurs to enter the Promised Land in just a few years' time.

The youngster added:

"I just want it, of course, as quick as possible, but it's gonna come. Some day, it’s gonna come, I’m sure.”

Victor Wembanyama might get his wish history-wise

If you recall the recent San Antonio Spurs' history, though, there is a chance that it might not take long for Victor Wembanyama to win his first ring.

Following a dismal 1996-1997 season, San Antonio held the number one pick in the 1997 NBA Draft to recruit Wake Forest alumnus Tim Duncan. Two years later, however, the Spurs won their first NBA title, beating the New York Knicks in the finals.

While one may argue that Tim Duncan was playing "second fiddle" to David Robinson during the 1999 title run, Duncan proved that he too can win chips as the leader.

Duncan was undeniably San Antonio's "it guy" during the team's last four title runs. He formed a "Big 3" with Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili during their primes.

The difference, though, is that Wembanyama, with no other superstar teammate to mentor him, has to quickly be the it guy for the Spurs. Nevertheless, he has reliable teammates to count on like Doug McDermott, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson.

Victor Wembanyama goes on block party in last preseason game

Victor Wembanyama was just unstoppable defensively for the San Antonio Spurs in their last preseason game.

Wembanyama had five blocks along with 19 points, four rebounds, and one steal as they pipped the Golden State Warriors, 122-117.

Up next for the Spurs is Wembanyama's official NBA debut on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks to begin their regular season.