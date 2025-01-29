Spurs' potential trade asset Stephon Castle makes intentions clear after NBA All-Star Rising Stars selection 

San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle will participate in the 2025 NBA Rising Stars game. During an interview with Shaquille O'Neal on "NBA on TNT", the Big Diesel asked the rookie what his mindset was heading into the All-Star weekend.

Castle is aware of what's at stake and how he should take advantage of the playing time he'll be given to showcase his talents during the Rising Stars game. Shaq also asked if the rookie aims to win the Rising Stars MVP award. Castle believes that every event participant should set that goal in mind to give a good show to fans while playing at an elite level.

"I feel like that should be the goal for everybody," Castle said about winning MVP. "Like I said earlier, it's another chance to go out and compete and showcase what you can do on the highest stage and I feel like the biggest weekend of the NBA. Imma go out there and really compete."

Stephon Castle has proven he has the potential to become a star in the league one day. While the San Antonio Spurs have the option to keep him around, he could also become a valuable trade asset in the future if they decide to acquire another valuable player to match Victor Wembanyama's game.

Stephon Castle set to face Mac McClung in 2025 Slam Dunk Contest

Castle is set to have a busy 2025 All-Star weekend as he will be participating in two events. It was announced that Castle will represent the rookie team in the Rising Stars game and will go up against his teammate, Victor Wembanyama, who'll represent the sophomores team.

Aside from the Rising Stars game, the Spurs rookie was named one of the participants to take on the two-time defending Slam Dunk champion, Mac McClung, in the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest. Apart from McClung, Castle will also compete against the Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis and the Milwaukee Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr.

Stephon Castle's participation in the Slam Dunk Contest is fitting considering his style of play. Castle is a poor shooter and relies more on his inside game. He's a strong finisher who's also crafty in finding his way to slither through his opponents inside the paint. Among the contestants, he seemingly has the highest chance of beating Mac McClung.

