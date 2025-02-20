Spurs rookie gets serious about dunking over 7'3 Victor Wembanyama: "I will eventually get him"

Victor Wembanyama is one of the tallest players in the NBA standing at seven feet three inches tall. Being of that height automatically puts a massive target on you for anyone attempting to dunk on someone. Wembanyama is also one of if not the best rim protectors in the game averaging 3.8 blocks per game this year, further establishing an even bigger badge of honor for dunking on Wembanyama.

Ja Morant made news earlier this year for dunking on Wembanyama in a game. However, this time, one of Wembanyama's teammates claims they're trying to get him in a poster. Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, a participant in the 2025 Slam Dunk contest, has said he is trying to put Wembanyama on a poster and claims he'll be successful in doing so at some point throughout their careers:

"I'm going to try him again. We're gonna be teammates for awhile so I'll eventually get him"

This is a bold statement from Castle, as many have tried Wembanyama so far, including Castle, and most have been unsuccessful. They will have many more practices in the future which means many more chances for Castle to attempt another poster, or for Victor Wembanyama to shut down another attempt as he has thus far.

Victor Wembanyama shines in first all-star game, visibly frustrated with teammate's lack of effort

Victor Wembanyama participated in his first all-star game last Sunday. Wembanyama performed very well, dropping 17 total points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks, on 8 of 11 field goal shooting throughout two games. A fantastic performance for the 21-year-old Wembanyama in his first appearance on the big stage.

However, Wembanyama's team did not end up with the result they were hoping for. Wembanyama and Team Chuck won their first matchup against Team Kenny 41-32. Team Chuck then advanced to play Team Shaq in the All-Star tournament finals where they ended up losing 41-25. Notably, Wembanyama didn't look particularly pleased with the way the game ended as Jayson Tatum got an easy dunk for the win much to the dismay of Wembanyama:

Naturally, the lack of effort from athletes effort has been a topic of discussion surrounding the all-star game for years now, and plays like this one, further add to the matter. With the game on the line, players are supposed to be doing their utmost to win and not just partake so that they can be done with the game. Naturally, Victor Wembanyama is one of the former who can be seen in a defensive stance trying to win the game, just for one of his teammates to give up an easy game-winning dunk.

Victor Wembanyama's effort and competitive nature are big reasons why his following is rapidly increasing. As a result, many have anointed Wembanyama as the future face of the NBA as well. However, the 21-year-old has made it clear that he is not striving for or focusing his attention on that goal, only championships.

