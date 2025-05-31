Spurs star Jeremy Sochan reveals the true story of the time Gregg Popovich kicked him out of practice

Jeremy Sochan is one of the rising young talents in the basketball world who flourished during his time under the legendary coach Gregg Popovich. However, every coach and his players never have a warm interaction every single time during time together.

On Friday, the Spurs youngster appeared on the Hoopsfix podcast and talked about the "truth" about being an NBA player. During a segment of the episode, Sochan recalled the time Popovich kicked him out of practice.

"Last year, I got kicked out of practice one time," Sochan said. "Pop's my guy, we always say to each other that we are like a married couple. There are days where we love each other and there are days where it's like no f**k you, I don't like you. That's our kind of relationship."

After describing his relationship with his former coach, Jeremy Sochan delved into the reason that got him kicked out of practice.

"One practice he saw me and thought I could give more effort and I think for him it's a way to teach you a lesson. He just literally to me to get out," he said. "I was like 'oh s**t'. With Pop you don't really want to talk back."

Jeremy Sochan sensed Popovich's mood and decided that it was one of those situations where it would be better not to say anything and just do what the coach had asked him to do.

Jeremy Sochan reveals his 'crazy' offseason plans

The San Antonio Spurs finished 13th in the Western Conference, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Victor Wembanyama's injury and Popovich's illness can be blamed for the Spurs' rough run.

Not playing in the play-offs has given the Spurs players some extra time to work on themselves ahead of the next season and during his appearance on the Hoopsfix podcast, Jeremy Sochan revealed his individual plans for the offseason.

"The schedule is pretty crazy," Sochan said. "We finished in April. Unfortunately, we didn't make the playoffs but the (new) season doesn't start until October. So, that's a lot of time to be just free." (24:22)

Jeremy Sochan revealed that after the Spurs ended their season, he stayed in San Antonio for the first few weeks to work on his game. He was in London and had plans to go to Spain for vacation before returning in June to put in the work for the new season.

He was maintaining himself while on vacation but his real offseason training will start in June as he has a lot to prove in the upcoming season.

