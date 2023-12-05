Spurs teammate praises Victor Wembanyama's reading habit and studiousness with indirect LeBron James shot: "He's not stuck on page one"

Victor Wembanyama has taken the NBA by storm this season, living up to the expectations set for him befkre the draft this offseason. Thanks to his unique blend of size, athleticism and grace, Victor Wembanyama has put the league on notice, showing plenty of instances where he displayed flashes of brilliance. Off the court, the French star's life is far different from most his age.

As he explained before the NBA draft, his life is far different from most kids his age. While many of his age go out on the weekends and enjoy their youth, Victor Wembanyama is traveling around the country in pursuit of an NBA title.

According to one of Wembanyama's teammates, Julian Champagnie, the big man is an avid reader. From the sounds of things, oftentimes when the team travels, Wembanyama can be seen with a massive book in his hands.

Champagnie spoke about Wembanyama's passion for reading, while taking a veiled shot at LeBron James by ExpressNews:

"He has books this big. He is getting through 'em," Tre Jones said. "It’s not like he is just stuck on page one. He is not doing it for the pictures. He is reading."

Victor Wembanyama, a Renaissance man in the modern-day

NBA players keep up wth one of the most grueling travel schedules of any professional sports organization. While NFL players in the United States play just once per week, NBA players have a number of back-to-back games throughout the season.

As such, NBA players are forced to keep up with a pretty exhausting travel schedule. While players throughout the years have been seen traveling with video game consoles, gaming computers and plenty other things to stay entertained, Wembanyama reads.

Over the summer, before the start of the season, an article from Sports Illustrated highlighted Wembanyama's passion for reading. As they reported at the time, not only does Wembanyama frequently travel with a book, he also makes sure to set aside time to read before bed every night.

Given that, fans may be wondering just what sort of books the French superstar dives into. From the sounds of things, more than any other genre, Wembanyama loves reading fantasy books, regardless of their length.

Apart from reportedly finishing the bestselling fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, Victor Wembanyama also notably enjoys reading the Mistborn series, authored by US writer Brandon Sanderson.

This week, the team will play a Wednesday game against the Minnesota Timberwolves before heading to Chicago for a Friday clash with the Bulls. With plenty to play this season, Wembayama will have plenty of travel time to continue reading.