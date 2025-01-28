Spurs Trade Rumors: Analyst predicts Victor Wembanyama to join forces with $20,500,000 hot commodity

With Victor Wembanyama already proving to be a dominant star, the San Antonio Spurs are a fascinating team heading into the trade deadline. With about a week and a half to go, one analyst created a scenario where they landed one of the biggest names on the market.

Having already made multiple trades, the Brooklyn Nets are a team open for business. The most interesting name on their roster is Cam Johnson, who has reportedly drawn interest from teams across the NBA.

In the finals days before the February 6th deadline, insider Sam Vecenie put together a series of moves he'd like to see happen. Among them was the Spurs acquiring Johnson in exchange for Keldon Johnson and a pair of first-round picks.

Vecenie's biggest reasoning for this move is for San Antonio to add more spacing around Wembanyama. They've been one of the league's least efficient teams from beyond the arc, and bringing in the veteran wing could fix that. This season, Johnson is averaging 19.1 points and shooting 41.9% from deep on close to eight attempts per game.

Trading for Johnson would be a long-term investment for San Antonio, as he is signed through the next two seasons. He is set to make $22.5 million this year, $20.5 million in 2026, and $22.5 million in 2027.

Armed with young players and draft capital, the Spurs have the assets to get the Nets to part with their highly coveted wing.

NBA analyst makes case for San Antonio Spurs to target 2-time MVP

Seeing that he's only in his second year, many expect the Spurs to slowly build out around Victor Wembanyama to contend in his prime. However, one analyst feels they should put their foot on the gas right now.

In a recent column for Yahoo Sports, Tom Haberstroh made a case for San Antonio to get after Steph Curry. It's worth noting that the Golden State Warriors have not made the superstar guard available in talks.

His reasoning for the blockbuster move is simple. Seeing that Wembanyama will be on his rookie contract for the next few years, his price tag is small. On top of that, he's already outdone the massive expectations he entered the league with. Seeing that Wembanyama is never going to be this cheap again, the Spurs should capitalize on it and pursue a high-priced guard like Curry.

From a fit perspective, this hypothetical move would be a no-brainer. The Curry-Wembanyama duo would be impossible to defend, and San Antonio has the personnel to hide the aging guard defensively.

Even if it isn't for Curry, the logic of San Antonio maximizing its current window before Wemby's salary skyrockets does make sense. That said, only time will tell how the organization plans to move forward with its new building block.

