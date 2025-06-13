Spurs Trade Rumors: Sportskeeda NBA insider learns Kevin Durant is unlikely to end up next to Victor Wembanyama

Kevin Durant remains a hot name in the NBA rumor mill. Over the past two weeks, KD to San Antonio to play with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama gained traction. Arizona Sports 98.7 FM host John Gambadoro said a week ago that the former MVP was confident he would be playing alongside the Frenchman.

Not so fast, according to Sportskeeda NBA insider Grant Afseth. The analyst wrote on The RG Media on Thursday:

RG @TheRGMedia LINK Doubt is growing that the Spurs will trade for Kevin Durant. Dylan Harper remains the expected pick at No. 2.

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 2 (own) and No. 14 picks (from Atlanta) in the 2025 NBA draft. Dylan Harper has been the consensus second-best player in mock drafts, just behind Cooper Flagg, the unanimous first pick among NBA scouts.

To match Kevin Durant's salary, the Spurs could trade a combination of Harrison Barnes, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson. Gregg Popovich, the Spurs’ president of basketball operations, could include the No. 14 pick to acquire the former MVP. Pop could walk away from trade discussions if the Suns insist on getting the higher draft asset.

Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the Suns and Durant’s agent and business partner, Rich Kleiman, are “sifting through trade scenarios.” The Spurs have the players and the draft capital to win the Durant sweepstakes. However, Popovich and the front office might not be willing to give up the prized No. 2 pick for KD, who will turn 37 in September.

Odds of Spurs landing Kevin Durant has surged in a week

A week ago, DraftKings gave the San Antonio Spurs a +900 odds of landing Kevin Durant. By Monday, that figure changed to +110. Two days later, the sportsbook called it a -160 for KD to take his talents from Phoenix to San Antonio.

After multiple reports came out that Durant was interested in playing alongside Victor Wembanyama, the odds promptly responded. Following the latest rumors that the No. 2 pick could be a sticking point in trade talks, the chances of KD leaving Phoenix could change.

While Kevin Durant’s agent and the Suns look for the best trade options, fans and bookies will continue to speculate about the All-Star’s future.

