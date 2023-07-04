“Spurs trainers want him to eat like Joey” – Victor Wembanyama calling Joey Chestnut ‘most dominant athlete’ has NBA fans reacting hilariously

Victor Wembanyama has become the newest fan of Joey Chestnut after the competitive eater secured his 16th Mustard Belt, winning his eighth straight at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. Wemby called Chestunt the "most dominant athlete of all time" for his incredible performance.

Chestnut downed 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes, which gave him the win over 15 other contestants. Last year, he finished 63 hot dogs to win. However, Wembanyama wasn't in the U.S. at the time to see how it went down. Still, he showed respect to a fellow competitive person.

"Most dominant athlete of all time," Wemby captioned.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Wemby is a man of the culture Victor Wembanyama calls Joey Chestnut “the most dominant athlete of all time”Wemby is a man of the culture Victor Wembanyama calls Joey Chestnut “the most dominant athlete of all time”Wemby is a man of the culture 💯 https://t.co/04TGerB9Gb

This post urged fans to share their funniest reactions to the rookie's comments. Here are some of the best reactions.

Per Sources @PerSources @LegionHoops I can see why Victor looks up to him. Spurs trainers want him to eat like Joey @LegionHoops I can see why Victor looks up to him. Spurs trainers want him to eat like Joey

chance @Lov3Chance @BronGotGame @LegionHoops i must disagree as joey chestnut is the most dominant athlete of all time it should be talked about more @BronGotGame @LegionHoops i must disagree as joey chestnut is the most dominant athlete of all time it should be talked about more

BilboBagginsESPN @StevenwongtWong @LegionHoops Would love to see Joey take on a mentorship role with Victor @LegionHoops Would love to see Joey take on a mentorship role with Victor

AFCMUSE @afcmuse @LegionHoops He don't know what he's talking about lmao @LegionHoops He don't know what he's talking about lmao

Choomie @wavegod1111 @LegionHoops Wait till he hears about Kobayashi @LegionHoops Wait till he hears about Kobayashi

No Need🚬(Outman SZN) @OnlyW_takes @LegionHoops in terms of dominance in their sport, joey chestnut is easily the goat @LegionHoops in terms of dominance in their sport, joey chestnut is easily the goat

𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤✞ @LAKERSGOTNXT__ @LegionHoops Getting fat isn’t something you can be athletic in.. @LegionHoops Getting fat isn’t something you can be athletic in..

SMH24 @smh24yt__ @LegionHoops He’s the best at meat stuffing for sure. Now imagine if it were me in Joey Chestnut’s shoes and LeHog in the place of the hotdogs @LegionHoops He’s the best at meat stuffing for sure. Now imagine if it were me in Joey Chestnut’s shoes and LeHog in the place of the hotdogs 😫

Wemby could take a page out of Chestnut's book and add some extra weight by devouring some hot dogs.

Since Wembanyama emerged as an NBA prospect, fans have pointed out that the Frenchman needs to add some weight. His lanky frame has constantly been under fire and many have pointed out that it could be his downfall in the league. Still, that didn't stop the San Antonio Spurs from using their pick to select the promising big man.

Victor Wembanyama is looking ready for the NBA Summer League

Victor Wembanyama

Fans are excited to see Victor Wembanyama play in this year's Summer League games. According to the Spurs, the Frenchman won't be available to play in the first two games of the competition but will be available on July 7. San Antonio will take on the Charlotte Hornets on that day, Wemby's first NBA action.

The Spurs posted a video of Wembanyama getting some shots with his fellow rookies and those who make up the team's Summer League roster. The video shows him shooting the ball more confidently and comfortably compared to how he shot the ball during his first photo shoot.

San Antonio's team will surely be a fun bunch to watch with Wemby as the man in the middle this season. Additionally, fans will get a chance to see him be mentored by Gregg Popovich and the legends of the Spurs franchise. After he was drafted, legends like Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Sean Elliott had a chance to talk to the young prospect.

Wemby is expected to be an all-time great for the Spurs. And if ends up as a franchise player for the Spurs, he could change his opinion and call himself the "most dominant athlete of all time."

