Spurs vet Harrison Barnes reveals Gregg Popovich's ability to command attention with four-letter word filled tirades

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich met with the players on Feb. 27. His address to the team was an intense experience, as veteran Harrison Barnes described the aura he brought into the room.

Barnes, according to ESPN NBA writer Michael C. Wright, added that Popovich's speech included some "colorful" language, with plenty of four-letter words sprinkled in.

“A Spurs player described the aura Pop brought into the room when he addressed team. Said he summoned power to “go crazy on us” for a solid 45 seconds. Harrison Barnes said plenty of four-letter words were sprinkled into Pop’s address. Seems like the players left encouraged by Pop,” Michael C. Wright tweeted.

This was the first time Popovich had seen his players since suffering a mild stroke in November 2024. During the meeting, he expressed his gratitude for the team's resilience and professionalism in the face of challenges, including the DVT (Deep vein thrombosis) injury to All-Star Victor Wembanyama.

He also praised Mitch Johnson, who has been serving as the interim head coach, and his staff for their efforts.

Popovich's decision not to return this season is largely due to his ongoing health issues. However, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to coaching in the future.

Spurs coach’s latest health report gets heartfelt reaction from former NBA player

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is continuing his recovery from a stroke and won't be appearing at the team's touchline this season, a report that has touched many, including former NBA player Lou Williams.

Lou Williams on a Friday episode of "Run It Back" opened up on how he felt about the news:

"One of the big disappointments of my career is never having an interaction with Pop," Williams shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "I've been a fan from a distance and just enjoyed the way that he's been a leader in how he's carried organizations and team after team. Every time you went to San Antonio, no matter the level of talent...you took them seriously, and that was because of Pop."

Popovich began his head coach career with the Spurs in 1996 and has achieved 1,412 career wins over 29 seasons. He ranks No. 1 in all-time wins and No. 3 in league titles with five championships.

