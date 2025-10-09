"Spurs, y'all messed up": NBA fans stunned by Ace Bailey's debut blitz against Kevin Durant with 25 points 

The Utah Jazz began their 2025-2026 campaign on Wednesday, being hosted by the Houston Rockets as their preseason opener. Despite the 140-127 loss, Ace Bailey’s performance in his NBA preseason debut was the most positive takeaway for the Jazz.Bailey, the No.5 pick of the 2025 draft, finished the night with a game-high 25-point outburst, along with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block on a highly efficient 11-16 shooting from the field.The promising start to his career resulted in fans showering him with lofty compliments on social media.“Kid’s got game! 25 on 68% shooting is crazy efficient. Utah might have a real one on their hands 🔥🏀” @MANU_SINGH_22 said.“Bro has a ton to work on, but one thing you cant deny from day 1 is the sheer talent in putting that ball in the basket..bro shot making is PURE,” @sprucespree wrote.“@spurs ya’ll messed up. He would compliment Wendy PERFECTLY as a triple tower,” @fanalyst_the wrote.professional improviser @fanalyst_theLINK@TheHoopCentral @spurs ya’ll messed up. He would compliment Wendy PERFECTLY as a triple tower“Ace Bailey has superstar potential. He is such a baller with sky high confidence already. 😤🔥” @rvpats1212 said.“ace bailey with a 25 point nba debut are you kidding me??? leagues on notice! he looked good!” @Iceburgxnba wrote.“Best player in the draft. Don’t @ me,” @byrongotgame said.Bailey’s debut came in the same game as Kevin Durant’s debut with the Rockets, adding extra buzz to the night. Durant scored 20 points on 70% shooting, setting up an entertaining duel against Bailey.Despite the impressive start to his career, it is worth noting that Bailey’s draft night was surrounded by tension. Bailey’s representatives reportedly told the Jazz he didn’t want to play in Utah, creating an awkward situation with the front office.Kevin Durant praises Ace Bailey following duelKevin Durant and Ace Bailey locked horns several times during Wednesday’s game, with Durant even exchanging some words with the rookie.But it was all kept within the game. After the final buzzer, the two shared a moment of respect, and Durant spoke highly of Bailey’s debut performance.&quot;Dynamic player,” KD said. “(I)think he's gonna be a hell of a player. I love the coaching staff that he's with, I love that he got drafted to Utah. Good development program over there… I'm expecting a big year and a big career for him, and tonight he showed what he can do.&quot;Bailey will aim to build on his encouraging debut as the Utah Jazz face the San Antonio Spurs in their second preseason game on October 10.