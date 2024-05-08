"Squeeze somebody's a*s to agitate him": Drawing parallels with Dennis Rodman, Stephen A Smith rips Kendrick Lamar's shot at Drake in rap feud

Aside from giving his thoughts on the NBA, Stephen A Smith has been known to touch on hot topics in popular culture. Recently, the longtime reporter and TV host gave an odd comparison to the biggest storyline in the music world right now.

Over the past two weeks, the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been a major topic. It has gotten so big that even Stephen A decided to share his thoughts on the two A-list rapper going at one another.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Stephen A Smith compared Drake and Kendrick Lamar to two NBA big men of the 1990s. In his eyes, Drake is Charles Oakley, while Kendrick Lamar is Dennis Rodman.

"Rodman would be somebody like Kendrick Lamar. Gifted winner no doubt about it but is he your cup of tea? Nah," Stephen A said.

"Dennis Rodman would squeeze somebody's ass just to agitate him. He would do he do stuff like that, squeeze the ass they get in front."

Stephen A Smith gave Drake the comparison of Oakley because he was a no nonsense, assertive big ban during his playing days. At the start of his career, Oakley was an enforcer for the Chicago Bulls. He also looked out for a young Michael Jordan during his rise to stardom.

Stephen A Smith picks a side in the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar feud

Before we was giving the two rappers NBA analogies, Stephen A Smith was asked to pick a side in this Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef. While on "Quicktime with Slime," he gave a rather simple answer.

Stephen A made sure to give both artists respect for the work they've done, but he ended up going with Drake. He chose the Toronto Raptors superfan because multiple people have gone against him and lost. Meanwhile, Stephen A admitted that he hasn't seen any rapper take the time to try and go at Kendrick Lamar.

"I'm gonna go with Drake," Stephen A said. "Because even though everybody knows Kendrick Lamar and knows how gifted he is, you got too many people periodically trying to come at Drake and he's always standing."

"What I take from Drake is, I don't hear too many people coming at Kendrick Lamar. But everybody always trying to come at Drake."

Over the years, Drake has gotten into beefs with multiple rappers. The first was in 2015, when he and Meek Mill exchanged songs aimed at each other. Many agreed that Drake won the feud after dropping his hit "Back to back."

Aside from Meek Mill, Drake's other notable beef in the music world was with Pusha T. The New York based rapper took shots at Drake and told the world about his son Adonis.