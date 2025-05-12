St Elmo Steak house teases Charles Barkley for fillet 'minions' amid former MVP's Pacers ECF Finals prediction

On Sunday, Phoenix Suns icon Charles Barkley was seen having a playful moment with an Indianapolis restaurant, St. Elmo Steakhouse. The establishment took a dig at the former MVP after he placed an order for a fillet mignon during the Pacers' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4. Predicting the Indiana team's qualification to the Eastern Conference Finals, Barkley joked he would be in Indiana next week.

Ad

Indiana Star Sports reporter Matt Glenesk was seen quoting Charles Barkley's request to the restaurant as he humorously reserved a table at St. Elmo's:

"Charles Barkley: "I'll see you all in Indy next week! St. Elmo's get the steak ready! Well done, filet mignon," Charles reportedly said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Indianapolis-based steakhouse saw the funny side of things, as they responded to Barkley while making fun of his southern accent. Claiming he would pronounce the word mignon as 'minnion,' the restaurant tweeted:

"We’ll have those filet “minions” ready for ya, Charles 🥩"

Expand Tweet

Ad

This hilarious interaction between St. Elmo's and Barkley didn't stop there as the former MVP responded to the tweet with a story on Instagram. Captioning it with a short note, the NBA on TNT analyst wrote:

"I want my steak Medium well+," followed by an emoji.

Charles Barkley responds to St. Elmo Steakhouse on Instagram

The interchange between Barkley and the Steakhouse was a hilarious one and shows the confidence he has in the Indiana Pacers reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. Defeating the Cavaliers in Game 4, the Pacers now hold a 3-1 series lead and can clinch the series with a win at the Rocket Arena.

Ad

Charles Barkley suggests that the Cleveland Cavaliers keep a "one-game" mentality as a playoff exit looms

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a heavy defeat against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4, leaving them on the brink of elimination. Down by 41 points at halftime, the Cavs had a terrible game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, eventually losing by 20 points. Former MVP Charles Barkley gave his honest thoughts on their qualification chances, suggesting they keep a "one-game" mentality.

Ad

During his post-game discussion with the NBA on TNT panel, Chuck gave his honest assessment of the Cavs' Eastern Conference Finals chances:

"The Cavs have got to have a one-game mentality," he said. "If they win that game, the next game, game 6 Indiana are going to be feeling the heat," he continued.

Expand Tweet

The Cleveland Cavaliers will need to win all three remaining games against the Pacers to qualify for the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.