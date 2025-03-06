"Staggeringly pathetic for NBA all-time leading scorer" - Skip Bayless mocks LeBron James for shooting efficiency boost in year 21

Like most all-time greats, LeBron James has had to alter his game in the later stages of his NBA career. While many have applauded him for making improvements in key areas, one analyst sounded off against him.

Early in his career, LeBron's game was centered around maximizing his athletic ability as a downhill threat. However, that style of play results in a lot of wear and tear on the body. Now 40 years old, LeBron has shifted to a more perimeter-based game in hopes of elongating his career.

Despite not being an efficient outside shooter for the majority of his career, LeBron James has turned things around in recent years. He is currently on pace to shoot 40% or better from beyond the arc for a second straight season. During his first two decades in the league, LeBron only shot 40% from three once (2012-13). The LA Lakers star is also shooting 77.6% from the free-throw line, the second-highest mark of his career.

As he continues to develop more into a shooter, Skip Bayless doesn't hold back his true thoughts on LeBron. He bashed the star forward for taking this long to make these much-needed improvements to his arsenal.

"Considering that in 2019, 2020, 2021, as a Laker, all three of those years were under 70% from the free-throw line," Bayless said. "That is staggeringly pathetic for the NBA's all-time leading scorer." (4:15)

Adapting to the modern game has paid huge dividends for LeBron and allowed him to continue his longevity into what is now his 22nd season in the NBA.

LeBron James speaks on improving outside shot to be better fit alongside Luka Doncic

Expanding his game in the later stages of his career has paid dividends for LeBron James on multiple fronts. Taking fewer hits on a nightly basis helps him physically, and his improved approach has made him a better complement to his new running mate.

About a month ago, the Lakers stunned the NBA world with a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. As expected, one of the first talking points was how he fits alongside LeBron James. Both players are ball-dominant stars who aren't off-ball threats.

Despite the questionable fit, LeBron James and Doncic have quickly found out how to co-exist with one another. The former has essentially handed the reigns to his new teammate, focusing more on attacking defenses in other ways. During a recent interview with ESPN, LeBron cited that he has focused on his shooting to better fit with someone like Doncic.

"I've worked on my outside shot and my catch-and-shoot game for quite a while now to be able to sync up with someone like Luka," James told ESPN.

Doncic is more than capable of being the central hub of an offensive, making LeBron's life much easier. Now, he focuses on attacking defenses when they collapse on his new superstar teammate.

Between the arrival of Doncic and his improved outside shooting, LeBron James remains in a position to be an impactful player well into his 40s.

