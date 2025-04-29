"Stand on it then": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee hyped as Warriors star goes from villain to hero to ease Warriors' nerves with clutch stop

On Monday, Draymond Green pulled off a number of questionable moves that did not necessarily benefit the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. While he could have done away with some of these antics, his final defensive stop against Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun was perhaps the most indispensable move on the part of the Warriors.

Ad

After Green emerged as a hero — more so than a villain — in Golden State's 109-106 victory, his wife Hazel Renee went on Instagram to show solidarity for the Defensive Player of the Year candidate:

"STAND ON IT THEEENN!" Renee wrote in her IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hazel Renee shows support for her husband Draymond Green, who came up big in Game 4. Credit: Renee/IG

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The moment that Renee's husband can "stand on" was his defensive stand in the Rockets' final halfcourt possession of the game. With less than 12 seconds to go, Green stayed in front of Sengun as the Turkish center — who had a five-inch height advantage — attempted to establish his position in the paint.

Ad

Trending

Green would not budge, and Sengun was rushed into a one-handed turnaround shot. Jimmy Butler soared to get the defensive rebound and made two free throws to give the Warriors their game-winning three-point lead.

Ad

This was Green's lasting impression on the game, but his playing time nearly came to an early end. He'd picked up a technical foul in the second quarter after getting involved in an altercation between Steph Curry and Dillon Brooks. Then, after a highly physical fight for a rebound with Tari Eason, Green was whistled for a flagrant foul.

Had Green received a second technical foul right there and then, he would have been gone from the game before the first half came to a close. But it was not to be, and he ended up playing a pivotal role in securing the Warriors' Game 4 win.

Ad

Warriors HC on Draymond Green: "Best defender I've ever seen"

After the game, Draymond Green's head coach had some high praise as well for the four-time NBA champion.

Steve Kerr, who has played with defensive juggernauts like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Bruce Bowen, did not hold back on the superlatives for Green in his post-game interview:

"He's the best defender I've ever seen in my life," Kerr said of Green. "He rises to the occasion. On top of being a great defender, he's an incredible competitor."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kerr will continue to count on Green for the team's defensive needs as the Warriors look to close out the Rockets in Game 5 this Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.