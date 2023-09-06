"Standing 5 feet behind President Barack Obama": Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, once had a tense encounter with Secret Service over knife incident

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, has certainly gotten her fair share of media attention. The television host and New York Times best-selling author has a solid fan base and a good amount of detractors as well.

Ayesha is also making a name for herself in the culinary world. She has collaborated with Chef Micahel Mina to form International Smoke, a restaurant that emphasizes international-style cooking, particularly grilled food.

One of the restaurant’s guests was Barack Obama. She had this to say on the Jimmy Kimmel Show about her unforgettable experience meeting one of the world's most influential people:

(1:58 mark)

“We had a nice little dinner there. It was so nerve-wracking [as] everything was down to the 11th hour. I thought we were just hosting, only to find out we were actually invited to the dinner and I also had to give a welcome speech.

“So the way to lighten the mood was sabering bottles of champagne. So I was, ‘Well, I’m just gonna do what I usually do and have the knife standing five feet behind President Barack Obama and didn’t realize that the Secret Service was inching towards me."

Obama has been known to go around tasting different culinary flavors. Curry’s International Smoke was one of the ways to experience that without having to leave the US. The restaurant operates in San Francisco, Houston, Miami and San Diego.

The restaurant is uniquely international in style as it offers every two months different culinary flavors from across the globe. They’ve had Jamaican, Argentinian, Mexican and other styles over the past years.

Ayesha Curry once revealed Steph Curry’s mood in the offseason

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost the 2019 NBA Finals to Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors. The injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were deciding factors in the series.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Ayesha Curry had this to say about her husband’s mood in the offseason following the loss:

(:20 mark)

“Right now, it’s sloping greens and nine irons and drivers. Yes [it’s a golfing type mood]. That’s what happens in the offseason. A lot of times, things are bigger than basketball. At this point, he just wants his teammates to get healthy.”

Steph Curry is an avid golfer and even won the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in Stateline, Nevada. He indulges in the sport to enjoy himself and to take time off the pressure and grueling schedule of the NBA.

Spending time on the golf course has become sort of a tradition for Curry. After the loss to the LA Lakers last season, the greens and the fairways were his natural balm.

The Golden State Warriors will be healthy to start the season. Steph Curry's various injuries are a thing of the past. Klay Thompson has been in full throttle while Gary Payton II should also be fine.

If they stay that way, they might have another legitimate chance of grabbing another Larry O’Brien Trophy.