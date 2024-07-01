“Standing on business after pop out concert”- NBA fans in stitches as DeMar DeRozan’s desire to stay in Chicago ended with Josh Giddey trade 

Focusing on a rebuild is the best course of action for the Chicago Bulls after DeMar DeRozan has reportedly made up his mind about leaving the team. According to Chicago Sun-Times writer Joe Cowley, the team's decision to trade for Josh Giddey is ultimately what made DeMar decide to move one.

The Bulls acquired the former Australian guard from the OKC Thunder in exchange for defensive stalwart Alex Caruso. While fans are yet to see the long-term effects of this trade, it has directly resulted in DeMar wanting to leave.

This has caused a stir among NBA fans, with some fans coming up with jokes regarding the situation.

"He standing on business after the pop out concert," @Crumbletakes tweeted.

"He does NOT want to play with P Giddey," @majorisx said.

"This the only team in the NBA that wanna rebuild a rebuild," @PlayerRizz joked.

On the other hand, some fans offered a more serious take regarding DeMar DeRozan's decision while others shared their thoughts on where he should sign.

"Its more so that Bulls are rebuilding than it is Giddey. He wants to be a contender obviously," @SaintOnslaught pointed out.

"Cmon on home bro, Lakers one/two pieces away from a legit championship run," @Moewavy24 said.

"Go to the Knicks," @G_Chyld7x added.

DeMar DeRozan was a top-20 scorer in the NBA last season. In 79 games played, he averaged 24.0 points per game, which was the 17th-best scoring average. He was also an efficient scorer from the field, making 48.0% of all his shots.

While he is best known as a lethal mid-range scorer and a strong finisher, the six-time All-Star also displayed his playmaking and his defensive skills. Throughout the 2023-24 season, he averaged 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Also read: Watch: Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan perform on "Not Like Us" with Kendrick Lamar on stage

DeMar DeRozan could be on his way back to the Western Conference

Every NBA team needs an efficient and reliable scorer and DeMar DeRozan fits that description. However, due to cap space situations or concerns with fit, not every team will have a go at signing the six-time All-Star. With that being said, there are a few teams who are eyeing him.

The two teams that are reportedly at the forefront of the DeMar sweepstakes are also in his home state of California. Both the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers are interested in acquiring DeMar in hopes of bringing home a title.

According to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson, the Clippers are a team to look out for should Paul George leave the team.

George has done exactly that as he will reportedly sign a four-year max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the other hand, Chris Haynes reported that DeMar DeRozan's agent is talking with the LA Lakers.

DeMar and the Lakers have been linked before and if he were to join them now, he will form a big three with Anthony Davis and presumably LeBron James who is yet to officially re-sign after opting out of his player option.

