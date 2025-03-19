Star streamer Neon's manager gets furious over expensive $46,000 mistake hiring LiAngelo Ball

Following a failed attempt at joining his brothers in the NBA, LiAngelo Ball has blazed his own path in the music world. As he continues to break into the mainstream, he's received some backlash for his latest antics.

Ad

As he continues to put out new music, Ball is making the rounds to promote his songs. Among the people he's linked up with to try and help grow his fanbase is famous streamer N3on. The only issue is that his visit left them wanting more.

Clips started to surface on social media from N3on's stream following his interaction with LiAngelo Ball. His manager can heard on the phone angrily complaining that they paid a large sum for his appearance only for him to leave after 20 minutes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ball first went viral back in January when his song "Tweakers" took the world by storm. He's released multiple new songs since then and has had some big opportunities come his way. Over the weekend, Ball was among the long list of artists to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival.

Before fully leaning into music, Ball had aspirations of being in the NBA with his brothers. The Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons each took a flier on him at one point, but he never managed to secure a roster spot.

Ad

Fan asks LiAngelo Ball very personal question during his appearance on Neon's stream

Before his early exit from the stream, LiAngelo Ball did sit down with N3on to answer some questions from his followers. One patron took this opportunity to try and get to the bottom of an ongoing story in the rapper's personal life.

Not long after "Tweakers" went viral, Ball found himself in a very public breakup with his girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris. The two were together for over three years, and have two children together. It remains unclear why the two split, but Mudarris claims it is due to the fact that Ball got another woman pregnant.

Ad

While on N3on's stream, a fan donated money to ask LiAngelo Ball why he and Mudarris broke up. Despite all that has happened, he managed to laugh it off and continue with the stream.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since their breakup, Ball and Mudarris have had an ongoing back-and-forth making claims at one another. She alleged that he's gone weeks without seeing their children, to which he responded saying it was false. Things reached new highs earlier this month when Mudarris was seen courtside at an NBA game with another man.

Despite their split still being fairly recent, Ball has already moved on to a new relationship. He is now dating a woman by the name of Rashida Nicole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback