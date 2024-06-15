'Star-struck' Draymond Green recalls feeling 'trash' against late Kobe Bryant: "It was unbelievable"

Draymond Green appeared on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and shared a hilarious incident when the late Kobe Bryant left him feeling awful on their first meet on the hardwood. Green explained how his job as a defender was to guard Kobe and it did not go well for him.

Green was prepared to defend Bryant after watching the Black Mamba's videos to learn more about his playstyle and find a way to counter him. He had to leave his pregame drills and watch the videos of Bryant just to feel awful in the end.

"I just watched it star-stuck, I missed everything else I was supposed to do in the back and then we had this moment and he leave me feeling like trash, it was unbeliveable," Green said.

(Starts 8:00)

The Warriors star locked up the Lakers legend in the final moments of the game and forced overtime. Bryant, after dribbling for a while, shot his signature fadeaway shot over Green's shoulder.

The Lakers star missed and Green hyped himself up, thinking that he was successful in locking down the Mamba. However, the Hall of Famer cleared his doubts and let Green know that he had nothing to do with the missed shot and it was his own fault.

This left the Warriors star feeling awful but he put up a strong front to not let it be known to an unbothered Bryant.

Kobe Bryant once advised Draymond Green about his role at the Warriors

The Black Mamba once advised Draymond Green to be the catalyst and always keep his teammates on their nerves so that they don't get too comfortable.

"He's the one I think that has to keep his finger on the nerve with his team," Bryant said. " Cause it can't get lax, it can't get comfortable, and I think he is the one that's gonna have to create that conflict and you don't create that tension within a locker room. Cause if they don't have that man, in playoffs they gonna be in trouble."

Draymond Green adhered to the Mamba's advice pretty well, winning three NBA championships alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the Warriors.